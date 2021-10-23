State Duma deputy from “United Russia” denies that his car hit a pensioner in Rostov-on-Don

Earlier, sources from several local publications claimed that a local resident received a hip fracture as a result of an accident.

Vitaly Kushnarev, who was suspected of hitting an 84-year-old pensioner at a pedestrian crossing, claims that there was no contact between her and the car. In an interview with TASS, the State Duma deputy said that at the moment when he passed one of the Rostov streets, a local resident twisted his leg and fell. After that, assures Kushnarev, he gave her first aid and called an ambulance. The parliamentarian rejected the accusations that he fled the scene of the accident, being drunk. He also claims that the pensioner was hospitalized only with bruises, and says that he has already talked to her on the phone.

Earlier, a source of the online edition 161.ru reported that the victim was diagnosed with a hip fracture and a fracture of the jaw. He claims that after the accident, Kushnarev called an ambulance, and then left, asking to send an elderly Rostovite woman to an elite ward in the hospital. The source also said that the State Duma deputy allegedly smelled of alcohol. The regional traffic police do not comment on all this information, and United Russia has also rushed to deny the involvement of their fellow party member in the accident.

Vitaly Kushnarev previously for several years was the head of the administration of Rostov-on-Don.