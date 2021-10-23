Telman Ismailov turned out to be political – Newspaper Kommersant № 194 (7156) from 23.10.2021

The ex-owner of the Cherkizovsky market Telman Ismailov will not be extradited to Russia: the authorities of Montenegro, where he was detained in early October on an Interpol warrant, granted him political asylum. In this regard, the businessman, accused of contract killing of two people and kidnapping of another, has already been released from custody.

According to the lawyer Milos Vuksanovic, on Friday the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Montenegro satisfied the request of his client Telman Ismailov to grant him political asylum. Based on this, the lawyer appealed to the Supreme Court of Podgorica, which on October 2 took his client under pre-extradition arrest, with a demand to change his preventive measure. Having considered the relevant papers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the court at 16:15 local time (17:15 Moscow time) ruled that the Azerbaijani billionaire, as he is called in Montenegro, was immediately released from the detention center in the city of Spuzh, where he was detained, since the measure suppression has become unreasonable: a businessman cannot be extradited to another country, since now he is under the protection of local authorities.

After his release, Mr. Ismailov returned to his home: he has been living in Montenegro for several years, and his family has a business here, including gambling.

Earlier, the Russian lawyer of Mr. Ismailov Marina Rusakova told Kommersant that the ex-owner of the Cherkizovsky market appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Montenegro with a petition for asylum after Russia passed a sentence in a criminal case on the abduction of singer Abraham Russo, and the Supreme Court refused in June reconsider the verdict in another case – the murder of businessmen Vladimir Savkin and Yuri Brylev. In both cases investigated by the TFR, the ex-owner of the Cherkizovsky market appears as the customer of the crimes and was arrested in absentia for international search. The organizers of the crimes, according to the investigation and the courts, are his relatives. The lawyer noted that after these events, the businessman realized that “they would not leave him alone,” and decided to protect himself.

According to Kommersant, the appeal of Mr. Ismailov says that his criminal prosecution by the Russian authorities is connected not only with political, but also business reasons.

Note that according to the laws of Montenegro, the decision to grant the ex-owner of the Cherkizovsky market asylum can be appealed in court. However, the chances of it being revised are very slim. Moreover, the notorious businessman, according to some sources, is a person close to the head of the republic Milo Djukanovic, who was a guest of the luxurious hotel in Turkey, Mr. Ismailov Mardan Palace.

On October 1, it became known that the former director of the Cherkizovsky market Telman Ismailov was detained in Montenegro. Details of his biography – in the material “b”. Ismailov Telman Mardanovich was born on October 26, 1956 in Baku. In 1989 he went into business, founding the AST group. Initially, the company opened several dozen stores and the Luzhniki market in Moscow, and later switched to other activities. By the mid-2000s, the group included more than 30 companies, including the AST-Tour travel agency, the AST-Gof hotel complex, the Safisa celebration house, the development companies KBF AST and AST-Kapstroy, the AST-Shield private security company “, Transport company” AST-Trans-Service “and others. Among the assets was the Cherkizovsky market, which Mr. Ismailov owned jointly with businessman Zarakh Iliev. In 2007, the group estimated its turnover at $ 2 billion, the value of assets – at $ 3 billion. In 2009, the Mardan Palace hotel, worth up to $ 1.6 billion, was opened in Antalya, Turkey. The media called it “the most expensive hotel on the continent.” Later in 2015, it became known that the Turkish Halkbank had bought the hotel at an auction. In connection with the hotel’s debts, 67 criminal cases were initiated. In 2009, after checks that revealed counterfeit for $ 2 billion, the Cherkizovsky market was closed and demolished. In the same year, another asset, Voentorg, was sold to the structures of Suleiman Kerimov. Mr. Ismailov himself left the country. In 2010, it was reported that he plans to return to Russia, having agreed with the authorities on the construction of a hotel complex for the Sochi Olympics (later, Renova received the right to build). According to data from open sources, Telman Ismailov was a citizen of the USSR, then Azerbaijan and Montenegro. Since 2013 Telman Ismailov no longer owned the AST group. According to Kartoteka.ru, the co-owners of the parent enterprise LLC “Group AST – 89G” were his sons Alekper and Sarkhan (37.5% each), as well as his nephew Zaur Mardanov (25%). The company was liquidated in 2019. Mr. Ismailov himself was declared bankrupt in 2015 by the Arbitration Court of the Moscow Region. Earlier in the same year, Forbes estimated his fortune at $ 600 million (144th in Russia). In 2014, the Nicosia District Court froze assets worth $ 135 million in the claim of the Mangazeya group about the non-repayment of debt by Telman Ismailov’s structures. In 2017, the Russian authorities put the businessman on the international wanted list. He was charged with organizing the murder of two people and illegal arms trafficking. According to Kommersant, in 2019, a criminal case was opened against Mr. Ismailov under three articles in Switzerland. Also, according to Kommersant, in 2019, due to debts of Mr. Ismailov, the casino of his son Alekper in Montenegro was arrested. In Russia, France, Italy and a number of other countries, many objects belonging to Mr. Ismailov were arrested or put up for auction to pay off debts. In May 2021, the Presnensky Court of Moscow delivered a verdict in the case of the abduction in 2004 of the executor Abraham Russo. According to the investigation, by order of Telman Ismailov, the nephew of the latter, together with his assistants, took the singer out of town in order to force him to conclude an oral agreement on cooperation with the businessman.

The request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office for the extradition of Telman Ismailov was received by the Montenegrin authorities this week. In it, according to Kommersant, the supervisory authority guaranteed that, despite the accusations of ordering murders, the death penalty would not be applied to the businessman if he was extradited, but he would be placed in a pre-trial detention center, where European conditions of detention would be observed. In turn, Montenegrin diplomats will be able to visit the accused in the pre-trial detention center and observe the progress of the trial in order to ascertain the impartiality of justice.

Gennady Sysoev, Podgorica; Nikolay Sergeev