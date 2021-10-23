Texas Pension Fund Makes History, Acquires Bitcoins (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) »Crypto Insider

The Houston Firefighters Pension Fund, a US retirement fund managed by nearly $ 5.5 billion, announced that it has recently invested in both. Bitcoin (BTC) as Ethereum (ETH)… This makes the fund one of the first pension funds in the world to dare to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Pension Fund

The pension fund reportedly invested a total of about $ 25 million. V chief investment officer From the Ajit Singh Foundation, I thought that choosing to invest in these cryptocurrencies makes sense, ” he says on Interview with Bloomberg:

“I only see it as a tool to manage my risk. It has positive expected returns and low correlation with other asset classes. “

The fact that a Texas retirement fund invests in it CryptocurrencyAlthough it is only $ 25 million, this is a feature because these pension funds have been very conservative about possible investments in cryptocurrency so far.

Only two retirement funds in the United States preceded the Houston Firefighter Relief and Retirement Fund. The massive growth in Bitcoin and Ethereum in recent years has forced institutional investors to take a closer look at potential investments.

also agree First Bitcoin ETFThis can stimulate the flow of institutional funds. However, at present, optimism about further institutional implementation is very high.

However, Ajit Singh strongly preferred to invest directly in Bitcoin and Ethereum rather than one of the new Bitcoin futures ETFs. In his opinion, the risks associated with futures ETFs are too great.

“We didn’t want an industrial presence. This is why we decided to go directly to tokens. As more and more institutional implementation takes place, there will be more and more changes in supply and demand. Owning physical assets and physical tokens will create potential income for us in the future. “

Singh also notes that they have been closely following the development of the cryptocurrency market for some time. However, the time came when they could no longer afford to ignore the world of cryptocurrencies, and investing was the next logical step.