The bodies of those killed at the plant near Ryazan are identified with the help of DNA – News – the city of Ryazan on the city website RZN.info

The bodies of those killed at the plant near Ryazan are identified using DNA

The bodies of those killed in the explosion in the gunpowder shop in the Shilovsky district are identified with the help of DNA. This is reported by “KP-Ryazan” with reference to the relatives of the victims.

In order to establish the identity of the people who became victims of the explosion in the gunpowder shop on the territory of the synthetic fiber plant “Elastic” in the village of Lesnoy on October 22, a DNA examination is being carried out. The relatives were told that the procedure would take two to three days, while they promised that they would try to complete the work as soon as possible. After that, the bodies of the dead will be given for burial.

According to relatives, the farewell will take place at the local House of Culture, everyone will be buried in closed coffins.

After the funeral, relatives of the victims intend to go to court to punish OOO Razryad. They report that they have not received any apology or offers of help on behalf of the company. Relatives are preparing a class action lawsuit.

Let us remind you that on the morning of October 22 in the village of Lesnoy, Shilovsky District, an explosion at Ryazryad LLC on the territory of the Elastic Synthetic Fiber Plant killed 17 people. The fire was preceded by an explosion due to a disruption in the technological process in the shop for the production of gunpowder.

A criminal case was initiated.

Monday, October 25, in the Ryazan region is declared a day of mourning in connection with the death of people at the plant.

An emergency regime was introduced in the village of Lesnoy.

The preliminary cause of the explosion is known.