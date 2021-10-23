The capital of Tuva has extended the lockdown to public transport :: Society :: RBK

It will stop working from October 30 to November 7. In addition, shopping centers, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons, as well as shops that do not sell essential goods will be temporarily closed in Tuva.

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS



The Tuvan authorities have stepped up measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. In particular, for the period of non-working days at the beginning of November, the work of public transport in the capital of the republic, Kyzyl, will be suspended. Also, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants, nightclubs and other establishments will stop working. The corresponding decree of the head of the republic has been published on the website of the regional administration.

The period from October 30 to November 7 is declared non-working days in Tuva. At this time in the region:

the work of shopping centers, cafes, restaurants will be suspended (take-away and delivery are allowed), nightclubs, bars, discos, cinemas, music and drama theaters, cultural and sports facilities;

shops will be closed, except for those that sell essential goods. Pharmacies and cell phone shops will also be allowed to work;

beauty salons, hairdressing salons, spa salons, baths, swimming pools, saunas, dry cleaners will not work;

it will not be possible to settle tourists in hotels and sanatoriums (business trip requirements will not apply);

it is forbidden to visit museums, libraries, computer clubs, religious sites;

public transport in Kyzyl will be temporarily suspended;

mass, entertainment events have been temporarily canceled.

Also, unemployed people over 60 years old are prescribed to observe the self-isolation regime.