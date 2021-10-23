The Central Bank raised the key rate for the sixth time in a row – up to 7.5% – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Bank of Russia has raised its key rate for the sixth time in a row, this time by 0.75 p.p. to 7.5% per annum, and signaled its possible further increase, follows from the regulator’s message following the meeting of the board of directors. TASS reports.

“On October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate by 75 bp. etc., up to 7.5% per annum “, – noted in the press release of the regulator.

The decision of the Central Bank turned out to be much tougher than market forecasts. The reason for this was the dynamics of inflation, which is significantly higher than the forecast of the Bank of Russia.

“Taking into account the newly increased inflationary expectations, the balance of risks for inflation is significantly shifted towards pro-inflationary ones. This may lead to a longer deviation of inflation upwards from the target, ”the Central Bank said.

At the same time, the regulator emphasized that “if the situation develops in accordance with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia allows for the possibility of further increases in the key rate at the next meetings.” The forecast for the average key rate for 2022 was also raised to 7.3-8.3% from 6-7%.

Macro forecast changes

The Bank of Russia has also made significant adjustments to its basic macro forecast, but its expectations for economic growth in Russia remained unchanged. So, the Central Bank predicts GDP growth in 2021 by 4-4.5%. In 2022-2024, the Russian economy is expected to grow by 2-3% annually.

At a meeting on Friday, the Central Bank raised its forecast for inflation in the Russian Federation at the end of 2021 to 7.4-7.9% from 5.7-6.2%. According to the Central Bank, annual inflation in September increased to 7.4% (after 6.7% in August) and, as of October 18, reached 7.8%.

The forecast for the price of Urals oil was also increased – for 2021 to $ 70 from $ 65 per barrel, for 2022 – to $ 65 from $ 60 per barrel. In 2023, the Central Bank expects the price of Urals at $ 55 per barrel, in 2024 – $ 50 per barrel.

Among other things, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation also raised its forecast for the growth of mortgage lending for 2021 to 23-27% from 20-24%. The forecast for 2022 has been revised to 15-19% from 14-18%, the forecast for 2023 has not been changed (14-18%). In addition, the Central Bank published a forecast for 2024 (12-16%).

In a press release, the regulator said that high activity in the Russian mortgage and consumer lending market continues. According to the Central Bank, corporate lending also continues to expand at a pace close to the highs of recent years.

At the same time, the service sector recovery is constrained by a difficult epidemic situation: “Accelerated credit growth, one-off budget payments, growth in real wages and low propensity of households to save, driven by heightened inflationary expectations, are supporting the growth of consumer activity, especially in non-food markets. Growing domestic and foreign demand and strong corporate profits support investment activity. At the same time, the recovery of the service sector is constrained by a difficult epidemic situation. “