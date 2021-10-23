The doctor named 3 effective ways how not to break loose during a diet

Adequate nutrition saves from breakdowns and the desire to have something to eat without harm to health and shape.
During a diet, no one is safe from a breakdown. It can happen to both a professional athlete and a person who has just started taking the first steps towards their ideal weight. Perhaps, only people with strong willpower and who know how to cope with a strong desire to eat something harmful to the figure did not break the diet. An American nutritionist told about the most important secrets of ideal and comfortable weight loss Ayat Sleimann.
Panic break button
According to the expert, an unquenchable desire to eat something high in calories may indicate that the body is not getting enough nutrients with each meal to normalize blood sugar levels.
Therefore, many do not manage to improve their health, nutrition and figure, because in the hope of quick weight loss, they are taken for the most severe diets, implying restrictions in everything, including in their favorite products. However, as you know, such methods are very unsafe and do not bring any result, except for disappointment and a damaged nervous system.
Comfortable weight loss methods
Fortunately, there are some pretty effective ways to help eliminate hunger without disrupting your diet. The most effective ones were told by an American nutritionist.
-
Firstly, everyone who is losing weight needs to know that each meal should be complete and balanced, that is, it should consist of dishes rich in all the necessary nutrients: fiber, healthy fats and protein. This is the only way to saturate the body and not feel hunger for a long time.
-
Second, you need to eat more protein at lunchtime, rather than carbohydrates. For dieters, this substance is important, first of all, because it helps in the transport of other substances in the body. In addition, thanks to him, the blood quickly carries vitamins, hormones and oxygen throughout the body.
-
Thirdly, in order to control your emotional state and not break down, you need to monitor the amount of food eaten during the day. It should be enough for saturation, the expert summed up.