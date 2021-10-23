The Dogecoin killer is coming to an end

The Shiba Iunu SHIB price was another impressive rebound on Monday when Elon Musk wrote the canine art text and whale transactions.

Is another dramatic spike similar to the one that happened in May in the dogcoin stars?

This week is showing that retail fervor is returning to the market, which could creep gains for price action across the entire Q4 space. That could be an explosive end until 2021, according to Ryan Wilkinson, co-founder of the NFT athletic platform Blockacture.co.

While Bitcoin BTC started the week trading over $ 62,000, approaching ATH, Elon Musk once again gifted the dog meme cryptocurrency with his tweets.

The Tesla CEO’s ability to jump into kryptos with his tweets is reminiscent of a dog-discerning show.

In these competitions, the trainer, whose powers are limited by voice and body signals, drives the dog through a difficult path of obstacles, while it races against time.

On Monday, Musk wrote a text image of a puppy with a rocket ship.

I thought about and I am not sorry for rocking the party, this was followed by it. While Musk’s text art remains open to interpretation, his tweet pushed SHIB prices up 21%.

Meanwhile, Santiment revealed an increase in Shiba Inou whale transactions up from $ 1,500.

The crypto market intelligence platform tweeted Monday morning that when these transactions are made in a crowd, prices tend to rise. Signed as the dogcoin killer, Shiba Inu SHIB launched a cocktail last year Dogecoin DOGE ready to capitalize on the meme coin hype. Since then, SHIB has defeated an army of retail investors, with over 742,500 currently holding the coin.

According to a crypto hysteria in early October triggered by Elon Musk’s tweets, the SHIB price reached 250,000 in three days.

Meanwhile, the NFT project’s collection of 10,000 beloved creatures called Shiboshis sold out in 35 minutes.

This year’s events from GameSop to Dogecoin have shown us that younger investors are happy to invest in the meme, and they are interested in having fun when they invest, Wilkinson noted.

Commenting on SHIB’s recent cost effectiveness, he argued that the October rally was helped in no small part by the willing list. Coinbase last month. List Coinbase in September provided SHIB exposure to a large retail marketplace like the Shib Affair, a community that has been self-proclaimed as a killer dogecoin and has continued to grow in both quantity and strength.

Wilkinson went on to say that the Dogecoin clone has yet to hit the high it hit in May when the dog tokens collectively jumped, noting that data from Santiment suggests crowd hype could play an important role in SHIB’s success.

SHIB and Shiba Inu’s performances grew around the time he started working. Moreover, some influential players TikTok, with more follow-up, shared price targets per coin, further influencing Gen Z investors, he said, ruling another dramatic jump like the one in May would not be surprising.