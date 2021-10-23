https://ria.ru/20211023/imperiya-1755859772.html

The empire the world feared may be alive

The empire that the world feared may be alive

The empire the world feared may be alive

Exactly three hundred years ago, in the fall of 1721, the Treaty of Nystadt was signed, securing the victory over Sweden and marking the end of more than twenty years (from 1700) of the Northern War.

Exactly three hundred years ago, in the fall of 1721, the Treaty of Nystadt was signed, securing the victory over Sweden and marking the end of more than twenty years (since 1700) of the Northern War. The world was celebrated with magnificent celebrations and amusements, the culmination of which was October 22, Old Style (November 2 – in a new way). On this day, Chancellor Gavrila Ivanovich Golovkin, on behalf of the Governing Senate, announced a request to Peter – “to accept the title of Father of the Fatherland, Peter the Great, Emperor of All Russia.” About nine and a half centuries ago, when Pope Leo III proclaimed Charlemagne as emperor in Rome on Christmas Day 800. Which, according to the official version, was a surprise for Karl. In 1721, when the Pope was replaced by Gavrila Ivanovich, the same thing happened: from then almost two hundred years, until September 1917, when the Russian Republic was proclaimed (then, in the general collapse, this proclamation remained almost unnoticed, and Russia was rapidly made unknown what), this title remained unchanged. It seemed that forever. The foreign policy significance of the proclaimed empire was evident, of course, not immediately. Even in our days, when the liberal principle “even call it a pot” operates in foreign relations, it is not possible to achieve international recognition right away. What can we say about the beginning of the 18th century, when the title was not at all an empty phrase. The seniority, rights and privileges of powers were determined according to a clearly defined scheme, at the top of which was found the Roman emperor sitting in Vienna – the head of the Holy Roman Empire, also known as the Austrian Caesar. Wedging into this scheme of the newly appeared Russian Empire changed everything. Moreover, the official recognition of the imperial dignity of Russia happened slowly. Immediately recognized the title only then very small Prussia, in 1722 – Holland, in 1723 – Denmark, while Austria only in 1747, France and at all in 1757. Everything depended on a very confusing and multi-vector European policy, sometimes in need of Russia, sometimes not very much. Before the proud speeches of Catherine’s Chancellor, Count Bezborodko: “In our presence, not a single cannon in Europe dared to fire without our permission” (and certainly didn’t dare?) – it was very far away. On the other hand, if we recall the first post-Petrine decades with their monstrous disorder (although the second quarter of the 18th century did not differ much in Europe either), one can rather marvel at the fact that Russia was able to establish itself in its imperial claims, which, not only under Catherine the Great, but even under Elizabeth Petrovna, no one seriously questioned. whether Russia, according to Pushkin, “entered Europe like a launched ship, to the sound of an ax and the roar of cannons,” or, according to Chancellor Golovkin, “Peter was added to the society of political European concert and not in the last roles continued until 1917, when the music was no longer the same. True, the terrible turmoil that broke out that year could not completely write off the Russian imp series to the historical archive. By the middle of the 20th century, the empire as an idea was restored. And not only as an idea, but also as a practice. The expansion of Moscow’s power to Eastern Europe, as well as its distant possessions in the third world – if this is not an empire, then how can you call it? of course it was. Another thing is the official Soviet ideology, which, like the devil of incense, was afraid of this word applied to itself. Yes, and Soviet leaders were sometimes called All-Russian emperors, but only in very private (and even risky) conversations. Publicly – not for anything. Here, on the one hand, there were difficulties in pairing the Marxist-Leninist language with imperial practice, it was better not to tease the geese. On the other hand, the use of the word “empire” in relation to the unbreakable union of the free republics, which was united forever by the great Russia, could somehow not be so perceived by the representatives of these free republics. And this was extremely undesirable. Therefore, when the empire kept to itself, it did not seem to exist, and the word was allowed to be used, and in a purely negative sense (“damned imperial heritage”, “prison of peoples”), only when the empire began to burst at the seams under the life-giving pressure of revolutionary perestroika. “Imperial Russians” as well as “Russian world” were left without a positive word and without a positive slogan. This also explains their unenviable post-Soviet fate. After all, the word “Russian world” still affects the Westernizing, and therefore anti-imperial, public like a red rag on a bull. However, even today, when three centuries have passed since the proclamation of the Russian Empire, it remains unclear: this is already a pure archeology, which has only historical interest, or in the modern world, which is rapidly moving in an unknown direction, the empire is still far from dead and it has every opportunity to revive again. forever final, but, nevertheless, incorrect sentences, which is more appropriate to remember the words of the musketeer Athos: “Do not judge rashly,” say the Gospel and Mr. Cardinal. “This also applies to the empire.

