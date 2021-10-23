The Ethereum Altair update will take place next week. What’s in it? | Blockchain24

It has been less than three months since the Ethereum blockchain underwent a massive network upgrade that changed the way miners pay. Now the main blockchain developers are embarking on another update, Altair, which should go into effect on Wednesday, October 27th.

Altair is the first time the mainnet is updated Beacon chain, which helps to break the consensus based on the confirmation of the work done. And in the words Ranjana Puji, which leads a decentralized group of project managers known as Ethereum Cat Herders, this may be “the only Beacon Chain upgrade before Ethereum moves to proof of ownership.”

The Beacon Chain, launched last December, is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain running on the mainnet in parallel with the Proof-of-Work blockchain. It is designed to do several things. First, it introduces staking to the Ethereum ecosystem. Currently, the Ethereum blockchain uses “miners” to process transactions; each miner uses specialized hardware to compete to be the first to solve the cryptographic puzzle. Staking eliminates this by providing decentralization and security, instead forcing people to block some of their ETH in software. For their sacrifice, they are entitled to a reward in the form of more ETH.

The update also prepares the mainnet for “sharding” or fragmentation, which speeds up transactions on an often congested network by creating 64 blockchains that work in concert. According to the Ethereum Foundation documentation, this feature, which will make the so-called “Ethereum 2.0” fully functional, is expected at some point next year.

For now, Beacon Chain allows people to place ETH bets, but not withdraw them.

“After the merger, there will be a complete switch of the consensus mechanism from proof of work to proof of stake,” Ranjan said. With a later update in 2022, users will be able to withdraw funds. “

While this update is not a merge, it is nonetheless critical to those using validator nodes.

According to Tim Beikowhich coordinates the work of the Ethereum core developers, Altair has three main advantages. First, after the update, developers will be able to create lightweight clients for the Beacon Chain. The light client is less cumbersome than full node software for block validation and transactions. It doesn’t need to constantly sync with the entire blockchain, making it ideal for people looking for an easier way to interact with the network.

Moreover, according to Beiko, “it increases inaction + reduces fines to their ‘true’ level.” Stakers cannot just sit back and earn income. They need to keep their nodes online and update them to the latest software. Otherwise, they may receive fines.

“They were lowered at launch to be more lenient towards the early players.” Now, those who are not doing their job can cut their share, which means they will lose some of their ETH. Finally, this is just a chance to make sure the network can be upgraded seamlessly to the Beacon Chain. We want to make sure everything works smoothly before the merger, ”Beiko said.

Until then, it’s time for the participants to update their nodes. Danny Ryan, coordinating the transition to Ethereum 2.0, said that about half of the people had already upgraded their nodes, and that it took him about 8 minutes.

“I’m sure we’ll get a lot of updates this weekend, but we’ll only know where we’re going by Wednesday.”

Failure to update other nodes can, in extreme circumstances, leave the network vulnerable to chain splitting. This is exactly what happened in August, when users of the Geth software client on Ethereum were unable to update their software after discovering a bug.

The previous network update, known as the London hard fork, introduced a number of changes, most notably EIP-1559, an Ethereum improvement proposal that redirected transaction fees from miners to a wallet that no one could access, effectively reducing the volume of circulating supply. ETH.

While Altair has nothing quite as radical and will not affect casual netizens, this is another big step towards the future of Ethereum.