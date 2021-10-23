The European Union spoke in favor of the early recognition of COVID certificates from third countries :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Guillermo Legaria / Getty Images



Following the results of the first day of the summit in Brussels, the heads of state and government of the European Union spoke in favor of easing restrictions on movement in the EU imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, and also called for accelerating work on the mutual recognition of COVID certificates with third countries, the statement said following the meeting. …

“In light of the evolving epidemiological situation, the Council calls for further coordination to facilitate free movement within the EU and travel to the EU <...> The Council also calls on the European Commission to intensify work with third countries on the mutual recognition of certificates,” the document says.

The Council also added that the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic should help European countries to strengthen their resilience and preparedness for such crises. “[Евросовет] calls for the rapid removal of barriers to the global deployment of vaccines, and invites the Commission to continue to interact directly with manufacturers in this regard, ”they specified.

The system of digital certificates of covid status was launched in the countries of the European Union on July 1: they can be used to certify the fact of receiving a vaccination, a negative test for coronavirus infection, or the fact that the owner has recently had it. The certificate allows you to travel between countries that recognize its validity without additional checks. Member States will have to refrain from any restrictions on certificate holders unless it is required for urgent medical reasons. The document can be available in the form of a QR code, an electronic copy on a smartphone or on paper.