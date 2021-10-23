https://ria.ru/20211023/upts-1755922331.html

The expert predicted a new wave of persecution against the UOC due to Bartholomew’s visit to the USA

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti, Olga Lipich. The Moscow Patriarchate does not exclude an increase in the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) and new seizures of churches by schismatics as a result of the visit of Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople to the United States on Saturday. , Patriarch Bartholomew will be in the United States from October 23 to November 3, during the visit, meetings are scheduled with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other dignitaries. In January 2019, Patriarch Bartholomew granted a tomos of autocephaly to the so-called “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” (OCU), created on the basis of schismatic structures, after which forceful seizures of churches of the canonical UOC became more frequent, and their re-registration in favor of schismatics began, the number of incidents is measured in hundreds. The Russian Church broke off relations with the Patriarchate of Constantinople. Many experts associate his non-canonical actions in Ukraine, first of all, with the policy of the United States. The Patriarch of Constantinople, he noted, “will somehow meet with people who oversee the Ukrainian project (OCU – ed.) And, apparently, will exchange views on about further steps in the implementation of this project. ” “If the point of view that activity needs to be increased prevails, then there will be more seizures of churches and other similar actions in relation to the believers of the canonical Ukrainian Church,” the agency’s interlocutor believes. worked closely with the Patriarchate of Constantinople, neither one nor the other side conceals. ” “Mr. Pompeo, the former US Secretary of State, leaving his post, said that one of his main achievements in his post is the autocephaly of the OCU,” Yakimchuk recalled. He expressed surprise that “for such a rank of an official in such a country” this is a priority.

