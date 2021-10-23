https://ria.ru/20211024/biden-1755984491.html

MOSCOW, October 24 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden’s popularity fell more rapidly in his first nine months as leader of the country than the level of support for any other US president since World War II, the Telegraph writes, citing an analysis of research findings from Gallup, the American institute of public opinion. Biden’s rating dropped by 11.3 percentage points (from 56% to 44.7%), and this decrease is more than the decline in the rating of the previous 10 presidents of the country. The previous holder of the “record” for the fastest decline in support was 44th US President Barack Obama, whose rating in the first nine months of his presidency fell by 10.1 pp. Thus, Biden, apparently, “disappointed voters” more than Jimmy Carter, who served as President of the United States from 1977-1981 and whose rating fell by 8.9 pp over the same period. For comparison, the popularity rating of the 43rd US President George W. Bush in the first nine months of the presidency increased by 13.1 pp, and the rating of the 41st US President, George W. Bush, by 12.0 The publication notes that Biden’s popularity began to decline in July, when the incidence of coronavirus in the country increased, and the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in late August only exacerbated the situation. with 36 years of experience, Biden became the 46th President of the United States in elections held on November 3, 2020.

