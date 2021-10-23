The founder of the Agatha Christie group, Vadim Samoilov, insulted liberals and LGBT people from the stage of the Yeltsin Center

“Some of us are here, not all, but there is some kind of greyhound shit here, blunt-nosed. There is such a person here, she is present here. Everywhere, yes, everywhere. But I’m just cheering that we don’t have this shit. This stupid ***** [херни]which is so liberal. By the way, hello to the Yeltsin Center. Dear ones, we are fucking you here, we are performing here. You provide us with platforms here. We know what you are doing, ”Samoilov said during a break between compositions.

According to the musician, the Yeltsin Center is engaged in “anti-state counter-propaganda.”

“Fuck off you of those who do this. And I love and greet those who stand for Russia to be strong and united, ”added Samoilov.

“And if there are some ******** [представители гомосексуальной ориентации], LGBT, ***** [занимайтесь сексом] where do you want each other, just don’t tell us. And life is bigger than all this ***** [херня]”, – noted Samoilov.

The director of the festival, Evgeny Gorenburg, apologized to the partners of Ural Music Night and representatives of the Yeltsin Center, writes Komsomolskaya Pravda. “Today it happened that my friend, Vadik Samoilov, at a concert of the Agatha Christie group, said absolutely inappropriate words about the people who work at the Yeltsin Center. I apologize to our partners for this. I will definitely talk about this with Vadik, “Gorenburg said before the final performance at the festival in the Uralets cultural and entertainment complex.

At the same time, Samoilov himself told the Podem newspaper that he was ready to apologize only for the mate in his statement, and the rest he “essentially said everything correctly.” “The hit is justified. I think what I said. What he said in the form may be unnecessary – then these are questions to the Leningrad group, they also swear on the stage, ”the musician believes.

In turn, the Yeltsin Center announced the termination of cooperation with the organizers of Ural Music Night. “We hope never to see Samoilov within the walls of the Yeltsin Center”, – added the press service of the center.