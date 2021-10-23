The governor of the Krasnodar Territory will introduce a ban on public events

https://ria.ru/20211022/krasnodar-1755886169.html

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. All public events in the Krasnodar Territory will be suspended during non-working days, with the exception of those agreed with the state sanitary doctor of Russia or his deputies, said the governor of the region Veniamin Kondratyev. October to November 7. He reported that the holding of mass, sports and cultural events will be limited in the Kuban from October 25 to December 1, the admission of both participants and spectators will be only by QR code. “From October 30 to November 7, all mass sports are suspended in the Krasnodar Territory. physical culture, entertainment, entertainment and cultural events. Exceptions are events agreed with the chief state sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation or his deputies, “- said in a message published by Kondratyev in his Telegram channel. As previously reported, from October 30 to November 7 in restaurants, cafes in the resort cities of the Krasnodar Territory can only be accessed by a QR code.

