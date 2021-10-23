https://ria.ru/20211023/kurily-1755933779.html
Japan wanted to take the Kuril Islands by force
The Japanese urged to take the Kuril Islands by force – Russia news today
Japan wanted to take the Kuril Islands by force
Readers of the Japanese newspaper Hokkaido were outraged by the way the Kuril Islands problem is being resolved.
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Japanese newspaper Hokkaido were outraged by the progress in resolving the Kuril Islands problem, prompted by a statement by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who recently announced that Japan’s sovereignty extends to the southern Kuril Islands. Moscow disagreed, as the islands are Russian territory, and most users take a tough stance on this issue. So, the commentator under the nickname qty sees the only opportunity to take the islands by force. Other readers admit that Russia’s dissatisfaction with such statements is deserved, but Japan itself is to blame for the fact that all this time it has taken a compliant position. to act more decisively when we were an economic superpower. Now it is turning its nose up in front of us, rightfully so! ” – wrote hnq. “Now it is clear as daylight – we cannot return the islands. And Russia even allows itself to be angry with us!” – added mf. The reader under the nickname ypn proposed to significantly reduce economic cooperation with Moscow, and “buy crabs in Canada.” Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty after World War II. The main obstacle remains the issue of the Southern Kuriles (the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and the Habomai ridge), which Tokyo claims, referring to the bilateral Treaty on Trade and Frontiers in 1855. Moscow’s position is that the islands became part of the USSR as a result of the war and Russian sovereignty over them is beyond question. In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a Joint Declaration, in which Moscow agreed, after the conclusion of a peace treaty, to consider the possibility of transferring Habomai and Shikotan to Japan. However, subsequent negotiations did not lead to anything. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that Japan must first of all recognize the results of World War II, including Russian sovereignty over the Southern Kuriles. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;
Most users take a tough stance on this issue. So, the commentator under the nickname qty sees the only opportunity to take the islands by force.
“All the same, we need to stubbornly pursue a line to demand the return of our islands!” – he thinks.
Other readers admit that Russia’s dissatisfaction with such statements is deserved, but Japan itself is to blame for the fact that all this time it has taken a compliant position.
“We had to act more decisively against it when we were an economic superpower. – wrote hnq.
“Now it is clear as daylight – we will not return the islands. And Russia even allows itself to be angry with us!” – added mf.
A reader under the nickname ypn proposed to significantly reduce economic cooperation with Moscow, and “buy crabs in Canada”.
“Or maybe this is good? Otherwise, politicians will spend our hard-earned taxes on the restoration of infrastructure and economy on the islands,” Jan asked.
Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty after World War II. The main obstacle remains the issue of the Southern Kuriles (the islands of Kunashir, Shikotan, Iturup and the Habomai ridge), which Tokyo claims, referring to the bilateral Treaty on Trade and Frontiers in 1855. Moscow’s position is that the islands became part of the USSR as a result of the war and Russian sovereignty over them is beyond doubt.
In 1956, the USSR and Japan signed a Joint Declaration, in which Moscow agreed, after the conclusion of a peace treaty, to consider the possibility of transferring Habomai and Shikotan to Japan. However, subsequent negotiations did not lead to anything.
The Russian authorities have repeatedly stressed that Japan must first of all recognize the results of World War II, including Russian sovereignty over the South Kuriles.
