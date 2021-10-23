The leader of the Social Democrats of the Federal Republic of Germany calls for the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 – Economy and business

TASS, October 23. Co-chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Norbert Walter-Boryans supported the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. This was reported on Saturday by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

“Unfortunately, you can rarely choose suppliers based on their sympathy for the political system, the same with oil. In my opinion, independence is not provided by breaking ties with others. [странами], but rather the presence of as many connections as possible with as many partners as possible, “he said, answering a question from journalists of the publication about the launch of the pipeline.

On Thursday, the co-chair of the German Green Party, Annalena Berbock, who may take the post of Foreign Minister in the new German government, in an interview with the Funke media group blamed Russia partly responsible for the difficult situation in the European gas market and urged not to issue a permit for the operation of Nord Stream 2 “until all EU requirements are met.

Nord Stream 2 consists of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. m per year, which run from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Work on Nord Stream 2 was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to the threat of US sanctions. Since December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline has been resumed and fully completed on September 10, 2021. Commissioning of the gas pipeline is planned by the end of this year. Gazprom reported that 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas could be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year. m of gas.