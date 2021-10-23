The liquor manufacturer will use the Cardano blockchain – 1K

Internationally award-winning Australian liquor company Strait Brands will use the Cardano blockchain to manage its supply chain.

Source: cryptonews.net

In a blog post published on October 22, Cardano IOHK indicated that Strait Brands will begin developing the manufacturing process and supply chain at the Atala SCAN protocol verification site.

The partnership aims to help the liquor line deliver four million bottles by the end of 2022. The Atala SCAN protocol will provide reliable and secure data storage and will verify instant product origin throughout the supply chain.

According to the founder of Strait Brands, Philip Ridyard, the blockchain solution will provide an opportunity to effectively fight counterfeit products. He noted that the product has been subject to counterfeiting and substitution, especially in Asian markets.

The collaboration with IOHK stems from the fact that Strait Brands plans to release a super premium line called Badger Head. In addition, Strait Brands has lined up Cardano-themed limited editions with CNFT. Rydyard previously highlighted how the Cardano blockchain fits into the company’s plan. According to Ridyard:

“Strait Brands is embarking on a large-scale international distribution, and recognizing the challenges the industry is facing, we decided to take a blockchain-driven approach to manufacturing, delivering industry-leading levels of security and verifiability across our supply chain.”

It is noteworthy that the world alcohol market annually loses about $ 40 billion due to counterfeit products that end up in the hands of consumers.

The collaboration began after Cardano launched its smart contracts platform with additional functionality a few weeks ago, which were integrated into the blockchain protocol. The growth of the network has led to an increase in blockchain use cases, especially in the product supply chain, which once again shows how effective blockchain technology is on its own.

Previously, Cardano unveiled its first supply chain tracking and anti-counterfeiting solution following a partnership with Scantrust, a related merchandise and product platform.

Cardano noted that the solution allows brand owners to use Scantrust’s physical, secure QR codes for targeted data and tracking functionality. A pilot application of the solution was a partnership with a wine producer from Georgia Baias Wine.