The Ministry of Defense of Tajikistan announced the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan

2021-10-23T19: 17

DUSHANBE, 23 October – RIA Novosti, Lydia Isamova. A catastrophic situation is developing in Afghanistan: the absence of a legitimate and inclusive government, functioning mechanisms of state power, a systematic violation of human rights, said the Minister of Defense of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, at the closing ceremony of the CSTO exercises. coalitions from the territory of Afghanistan, and the inability of government forces to independently maintain control over the entire territory of the country contributed to an outburst of terrorist activity and led to a complete degradation of the military-political situation. Afghanistan from 18 to 23 October. In early August, the Taliban (the Taliban * movement is banned in the Russian Federation and recognized as terrorist) intensified their offensive against the government forces of Afghanistan, entered Kabul on August 15 and the next day declared that the war was over. During the last two weeks of August, a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghan collaborators was underway from the Kabul airport, which was under the protection of the US military. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the almost 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. At the beginning of September, the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first rule of the Taliban * and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia

