The Ministry of Health now advises Sakhalin residents to get vaccinated against flu and covid at the same time

21:56 23 October 2021

The Russian Ministry of Health has allowed simultaneous vaccination against covid and influenza – the corresponding changes have been made to the instructions for the medical use of the vaccine “Gam-Covid-Vak” (“Sputnik V”).

According to the Sakhalin Ministry of Health on its Instagram account, the interaction of Sputnik V with a vaccine for the prevention of influenza has been studied in preclinical studies; it has been shown that there is no decrease in the immunogenicity of both vaccines when they are administered simultaneously.

When vaccinated against covid and influenza at the same time, the drugs are injected into different parts of the body, such as the left and right shoulder.

In the face of a serious epidemic rise in covid and influenza, it is critically important for citizens to protect themselves – this applies both to the older generation and to young people who are also at risk today.

The agency also adds that “the ability to simultaneously be vaccinated against covid and influenza makes vaccination more convenient for citizens,” and also that “previously the simultaneous vaccination against covid and influenza was approved by the World Health Organization.”

Recall earlier was approved that a month must pass between vaccinations against coronavirus and flu.

There are contraindications. A specialist consultation is required.