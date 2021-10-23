The Ministry of Industry and Trade denied messages about recommendations to the regions by QR codes

https://ria.ru/20211023/qr-kod-1755900276.html

The Ministry of Industry and Trade denied information about the official release of recommendations to the regions regarding the organization of work with QR codes in non-food trade, restaurants RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Industry and Trade denied information about the official release of recommendations to the regions regarding the organization of work with QR codes in non-food trade, restaurants and services during the long weekend in November, the press service of the department told RIA Novosti. , it was decided not to release them, “the Ministry of Industry and Trade said. The department explained that the media received a working version of the document, but it was never sent to the regions. , as well as catering establishments and facilities providing personal services, during non-working days and other restrictions due to coronavirus, to receive visitors if they have a valid QR code.

