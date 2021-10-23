The Ministry of Industry and Trade gave recommendations on service in cafes and shops on non-working days

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, in a letter to regional governments, recommended using QR codes during non-working days for admission to non-food stores and catering establishments, and food courts to work takeaway. This is reported by TASS with reference to a document signed by the head of the ministry, Denis Manturov.

“In terms of non-food stores, as well as cafes, restaurants and other public catering facilities, as well as facilities that provide household services to the population, it is proposed to allow the service of visitors in the trading floor (service hall), provided that the visitor presents a valid QR code,” the agency said. text of the letter.

The ministry also offered gas stations and gas filling stations, as well as shops at them, to continue working in case of compliance with anti-epidemic measures.

“Operators of food courts have the right to provide takeaway service, which is considered to be the lack of service at tables in the food court hall,” the document states.

In addition, organizations that are allowed to serve consumers using a QR code are required to ensure the identification of a visitor by an identity card, the department recalled.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade added that all decisions are proposed to be discussed with the business, and the proposals are of a recommendatory nature.

Later, on the official website of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, a message appeared that the department really developed recommendations for the regions on organizing the work of retail, catering and shopping centers during non-working days, but in the end they were not released, and the media turned out to be “a working version of the document, which was never sent to the regions ”.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which from October 30 to November 7, non-working days are announced in the country in connection with the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection.