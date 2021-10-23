The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes to allow the operation of a shopping center with QR codes on “non-working days” on October 22, 2021 – Power – News of St. Petersburg

“We urge you to act very carefully and not overdo it with restrictions. Priority should be given to the observance of sanitary requirements in trade facilities and stimulation of vaccination of the population, ”the ministry said.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade proposed to the regional authorities to allow non-food stores, shopping centers, catering and consumer services to let visitors with QR codes during the announced non-working days and the coronavirus restrictions. On October 22, RBC reported this with reference to the department.

The department stressed that business was already crippled during the pandemic, and additional restrictions may become critical for some enterprises.

Earlier, the Central Bank said it would provide 60 billion rubles for concessional lending to small and medium-sized businesses in the industries most affected by the pandemic.

Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on non-working days from October 30 to November 7. According to the forecasts of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov, business losses from the introduction of non-working days in the country could amount to about 60 billion rubles.

A partial lockdown was announced in Moscow from October 28 to November 7. The work of enterprises and organizations in the sphere of trade, services, public catering, sports, culture, recreation, entertainment, film screenings and others is suspended, with the exception of the sale of medicines, food and other essential goods.