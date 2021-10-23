The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained the death of a resident of Kuban who complained of beating by policemen :: Society :: RBC

The death of a resident of the Krasnodar Territory, who was detained for hooliganism, occurred after an epileptic seizure, said the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The mother of the deceased said that her son told her about the beating at the police station

The death of a resident of Kuban, who was detained by police officers in September this year in the Tbilisi region, occurred after an epileptic seizure. This was reported to RBC by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnodar Territory.

The head office said that a previously convicted 45-year-old local resident was detained for committing hooliganism. “During the arrest, the citizen reported that he was not feeling well, as a result of which he was immediately taken to the Tbilisi Central Regional Hospital,” the message says.

The police noted that the doctors did not see the need to provide assistance to the detainee, after which he was taken to the premises of the police department on duty in the Tbilisi region, which was reported to his relatives.

The regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the man was then taken to court, where he was sentenced to an administrative penalty in the form of a fine, after which he was released.