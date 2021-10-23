https://ria.ru/20211023/koleni-1755903425.html
The parliament recognized: Ukraine is ready to crawl on its knees to Putin and pray for mercy
Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko criticized on Telegram the failure of Ukraine’s preparations for the heating season. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko criticized on Telegram the failure of Ukraine’s preparation for the heating season. The parliamentarian stressed that Kiev had not formed sufficient reserves of gas and coal before winter. At the same time, he harshly criticized the possible start of electricity supplies to Ukraine from Russia and Belarus and accused Kiev of “financing countries that pose a threat “to the state. Last week, the publication” Economic Truth “, citing its own sources in the Ministry of Energy, reported that the Ukrainian authorities plan to start importing electricity from Belarus on November 1. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine denied this information and stated that it did not intend to resume the import of electricity supplies from Russia and Belarus during the heating season.
