The moment of the explosion at the plant near Ryazan hit the video – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

A video appeared on the Web directly from the workshop of a plant near Ryazan, where an explosion occurred the day before, which claimed the lives of 17 people.

In the footage from the CCTV camera, you can see how the men remove the bags with products from the conveyor and carry them out. Suddenly – a sudden outbreak a little away from the place where the unloading is taking place, people try to escape. The time of the last frame is 8:15:56. Then – everything.

Rescuers received a message about a fire at the Elastic plant in the village of Lesnoy, Shilovsky district at 8:22. At 11:09 am, a fire was extinguished in a workshop rented by OOO Razryad, which produced explosives for industry. But the shop itself is no longer there – the explosion almost completely destroyed a one-story building.

As a result, the entire shift, which started work at 8 o’clock, perished – 17 people. The only survivor died from extensive burns in the regional hospital, where he was taken by an ambulance helicopter.

On October 25, a day of mourning was declared in the region – all entertainment events were canceled, flags will be lowered on buildings. The families of those killed in the fire at the plant will receive financial assistance for a million rubles.

Investigators of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Ryazan Region initiated a criminal case on violation of the industrial safety requirements of hazardous production facilities, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons; its investigation was transferred to the Main Investigation Department of the central office of the RF Investigative Committee. Experienced criminologists from the criminalistic center of the Investigative Committee were sent to the place of the emergency, who will have to establish a complete picture of what happened and the cause of the explosion.