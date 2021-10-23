The Pension Fund explained the procedure for the payment of pensions on non-working days

https://ria.ru/20211023/pensiya-1755906514.html
The period of non-working days will not affect the transfer of pension payments to financial and delivery organizations, the Pension Fund told Rossiyskaya Gazeta … RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021
MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The period of non-working days will not affect the transfer of pension payments to financial and delivery organizations, the Pension Fund (PFR) told Rossiyskaya Gazeta. activities of PFR client services. Therefore, citizens are urged to clarify in advance the working hours of the fund’s branches. The Russian Post noted that they also intend to work according to the usual schedule, with the exception of three days: on November 4, all post offices will be closed, on November 3 – they will close an hour earlier, on November 5, work is scheduled for Saturday’s schedule. As for the round-the-clock branches in Moscow and St. Petersburg, they will work unchanged. The operator concluded that the postmen will deliver pensions and benefits according to the schedule agreed with the regional branches of the Pension Fund of Russia.
