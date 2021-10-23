The performance is 41 MH / s with a consumption of only 66 watts. Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU Shows Mining Efficiency Wonders

Judging by the new details that have appeared on the Web, the most affordable Nvidia Ampere graphics card for workstations, the RTX A2000, is perhaps the most efficient 3D accelerator for mining cryptocurrencies, in particular Ethereum.

The Nvidia RTX A2000 is built on a GA106 GPU with 3328 CUDA cores and has 6GB of GDDR6 memory connected to the GPU using a 192-bit bus. Since the TDP is only 70W, the device does not require additional power. It also takes up little space inside the case (or a conventional rig), and only one centrifugal fan is used for cooling.

In general, in terms of design and appearance, you cannot say that the RTX A2000 is great for mining, and yet three such video cards can replace one GeForce RTX 3090, while they will consume less. Optimized for mining RTX A2000 (core frequency raised by 100 MHz, memory – by 1500 MHz) produces 41 MH / s with a consumption of only 66 watts. With a Power Limit of 95% and a fan running at 100%, heating is only 51 ° C.

Nvidia RTX A2000 should go on sale in December, but after such a positive test in mining it will be difficult to buy it – the video card will clearly interest many cryptocurrency miners.