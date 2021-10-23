The programmer who released the video archive of torture of prisoners was put on the wanted list

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-23/programmist_obnarodovavshiy_videoarhiv_pytok_zaklyuchennyh_obyavlen_v_rozysk https://www.znak.com/2021-10-23/programmist_obnarodovavshiy_videoarhiv_pytok_zaklyuchennyh_obyavlen_v_rozysk 2021.10.23

Programmer Sergei Savelyev, who handed over a video archive of torture of prisoners in Russian colonies to the Gulagu.net organization, has been put on a wanted list in Russia. Information about him appeared in the wanted list of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. It is indicated that he is wanted under an article of the criminal code.

Savelyev is now in France, where he asked for political asylum.

The website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

Since the beginning of October, Gulagu.net has received two archives with video recordings of the torture of prisoners in Russian colonies. The materials were handed over to the human rights defenders by a programmer who, during his imprisonment, had access to the computers of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region. The published series of videos from the secret archives of the FSB and FSIN caused a huge response.

Programmer who released video archive of torture of prisoners asked for asylum in France

According to data from the archive, torture and rape of prisoners was carried out in the tuberculosis hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov, in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 of the GUFSIN in the Irkutsk region, in the Belgorod IK No. 4, in the Kamchatka IK No. 6.

A series of criminal cases were initiated on the facts of torture of prisoners in the Saratov region, the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Saratov region resigned. A series of checks were announced by the FSB and the Prosecutor General’s Office.