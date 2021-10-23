The right forces in the right place. NATO refines its strategy

A two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers was held in Brussels. Its participants approved a comprehensive plan to protect the members of the union and discussed ways to adapt it to new threats, including those from Russia. From Sochi, Vladimir Putin entered the correspondence controversy with the NATO Secretary General and received an answer regarding Ukraine.

Shortly before the ministerial meeting, Russia suspended its permanent mission to NATO in response to the expulsion of half of its staff and closed NATO offices in Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who answered journalists’ questions before the meeting, admitted that Moscow’s decision complicates interaction, but did not make drama out of it.

– I have a question about Russia. Now that they have closed their dealership, they have no means of communication left. What are you doing to improve your relationship?

– We still have the capabilities and channels of communication with Russia, but we regret the decision of Russia to close two NATO offices in Moscow, as well as to terminate their activities in their representation here in NATO. NATO’s approach to Russia remains the same, which means robust deterrence and defense coupled with efforts to forge a dialogue with Russia. But, of course, the situation was only made more difficult by Russia’s decision to close NATO offices in Moscow. And I think we also need to understand that relations between NATO and Russia are now at a low level. They have not been more difficult since the end of the Cold War. But we are firmly convinced that when things get complicated, when we are faced, as we are now, with problems in our relationship, it is even more important that we talk to each other, and therefore NATO will continue to strive for a constructive dialogue with Russia.

At a press conference on Thursday, Jens Stoltenberg summed up the results of the first day of the ministerial meeting.

We have just completed the first day of the meeting of NATO Defense Ministers.

We have reviewed our position of containment and defense. NATO is already dramatically adapting our alliance to a more complex and competitive world. We have increased the combat readiness of our troops. And all the allies are investing more in defense.

Ministers today endorsed a comprehensive new plan to protect our union in crisis and conflict situations to ensure that the right forces are still in the right place at the right time to protect our billion people from any threat.

Ministers also agreed on targets for NATO capabilities. This is part of NATO’s defense planning process, and these goals help to ensure that we have a credible deterrent and defense capability.

Among the main issues on the agenda, the NATO Secretary General named the containment of Russia.

Ministers also reviewed progress in our responses to the growing threat from Russian missile systems. We will not copy Russia’s destabilizing behavior. And we have no intention of deploying new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe. Therefore, we are implementing a balanced package of political and military measures to respond to this threat.

It includes significantly strengthening our air and missile defenses, enhancing our conventional weapons with fifth generation jet engines, adapting our exercises and reconnaissance, and improving the readiness and effectiveness of our nuclear deterrents.

We will also continue our efforts to promote arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

Jens Stoltenberg was asked about NATO’s activity in the Black Sea region.

– US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently toured the Black Sea region. Will we see a tougher NATO stance in the region and what is causing concern there?

– Of course, we have increased our presence in the Black Sea, because the Black Sea is of strategic importance for NATO. Three NATO members are coastal states: Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria, and of course we have two very close partners, Georgia and Ukraine. We saw the illegal annexation of Crimea, we saw Russia’s aggressive behavior in the Black Sea. Therefore, we have increased our presence in the region, in the air, on land and at sea, and we are constantly assessing what else we can do, in part by increasing our presence, but also by increasing our ability to quickly deploy forces when needed. And that is why we need high combat readiness of our forces.

In July this year, NATO held the Breeze 2021 exercise in the Black Sea, in which, under the leadership of Bulgaria, the naval forces of 14 NATO member and partner countries participated. Exercise Breeze has been held annually since 1996. But this time they were accompanied by incidents and accusations by Russia of violating the Russian maritime border by a NATO ship. However, a NATO spokesman said that the ship entered the territorial waters of Ukraine, since the union does not recognize the annexation of Crimea.

The topic of relations between NATO and Ukraine was discussed on the same day in Sochi at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club with the participation of Vladimir Putin. It was raised by the Ukrainian political scientist and political strategist Mikhail Pogrebinsky. “We had a couple of days ago, the Minister of Defense (USA – RS) Lloyd Austin, he said, who brought $ 60 million worth of weapons and promised NATO a bright future, figuratively speaking. I will immediately notice here that the talk that NATO is irrelevant, since Europe does not agree, is all, it seems to me, from the evil one. It is not necessary to be a NATO member to deploy American, British military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine. I believe that this process has actually begun. “

The President of Russia fully agreed with this point of view. “You are right, of course,” he said, “when you say that formal membership in NATO may not take place, and the military development of the territory is already underway, and this really poses a threat to the Russian Federation, we are aware of this.”

At a press conference following the second day of the ministerial meeting, Jens Stoltenberg was asked to comment on this statement by Putin.

– President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that Lloyd Austin’s recent visit to Ukraine opens up opportunities for NATO membership and that this will be a threat to Russia. Should we be worried about this?

– No. Partly because NATO is a defensive alliance, partly because it will be up to Ukraine and 30 NATO allies to decide when Ukraine is ready to join the Alliance. No other country has the right to interfere and does not have the right to vote in this process, because Ukraine is a sovereign, independent state. And sovereign, independent states have the right to choose their own path. Therefore, it is at the discretion of Ukraine whether it should strive for NATO membership. And then, of course, the 30 allies will decide when Ukraine is ready, when it meets NATO standards. NATO enlargement in recent decades has actually contributed to peace and stability throughout Europe, and therefore Russia should not fear or have any veto power or prevent any sovereign country from joining the alliance.

Another issue related to Russia related to Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. It turned out that the ministers did not discuss this topic. Nevertheless, the secretary general expressed the opinion of the union.

– NATO allies have repeatedly stressed that decisions on defense purchases are, of course, made by the countries themselves. However, it is important for NATO that the new capabilities are compatible with NATO’s arsenal. And the S-400, as I said before, is a Russian system that does not lend itself to integration into NATO’s integrated air and missile defense systems, it is not compatible with NATO’s defense systems.

Russia and Turkey agreed to supply the S-400 air defense system in September 2017. The contract was worth $ 2.4 billion. In response, Washington abandoned plans to jointly produce fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bombers with Ankara. Nevertheless, the contract for the supply of the S-400 was fulfilled. In August last year, it was reported that Turkey is ready to resell the US complexes in exchange for a $ 10 billion loan and participation in the F-35 production program.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also spoke about relations with Russia at his Brussels press conference.

“As you probably know, relations between NATO and Russia have seriously deteriorated over the past few weeks, and Russia closed its mission here after NATO kicked out Russian officials on charges of espionage. Do you think that the conversation, for example, between Presidents Biden and Putin, which took place back in June, was effective – in the sense of a signal that such behavior is unacceptable? Do you think that containment of Russian aggression is working?

– I think that from any relationship with Russia, President Biden wants predictability and stability. And I think this is very, very important for countries like ours. We want to make sure we continue to support our allies and partners in their quest to defend their sovereign territory and build our resilience. So you will see that we continue to do so. You will see that we continue to work with our NATO allies and partners. I think you know, you just saw that I visited a number of countries in the Black Sea region, and these were very, very good visits.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov also responded to the Brussels event. In his opinion, NATO’s new strategy “in the most colorful way confirms the correctness of the decisions of the Russian Federation, adopted a few days earlier, regarding the termination of the official dialogue.” “It is simply not needed, dialogue in such conditions,” said Peskov, “and the NATO concept confirms this.”