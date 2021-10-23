The Russian Embassy in Turkmenistan organized an export flight to Moscow

https://ria.ru/20211023/reys-1755962831.html

ASHGABAT, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Turkmenistan has organized an export flight from the city of Turkmenabat (formerly Chardzhou) to Moscow for 178 passengers, according to the website of the diplomatic mission. This is the 24th export flight organized by the Russian Embassy since March 2020, when regular flights were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. with Turkmenistan. On average, the Russian Embassy organizes two export flights a month from Turkmenistan to Moscow. The last time such a flight was made on October 15, according to official reports, no cases of coronavirus have been registered in Turkmenistan. At the same time, a mask regime and a number of restrictions on the work of trade, the service sector, transport, etc. have been introduced in the country.

