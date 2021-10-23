The Russian Empire was founded 300 years ago after the victory over Sweden

The proclamation of the Russian Empire took place on October 22 (November 2), 1721, simultaneously with the assignment of the title of Emperor of All Russia to Peter I during the festivities in honor of the end of the Northern War and the conclusion of the Nystad peace with Sweden. Outwardly, this was formalized as the lowest request to the monarch from the subjects in the person of the Governing Senate: to accept, after other commanders, well-deserved honors in commemoration of the glorious Victoria, which the reformer king was undoubtedly worthy of. However, the whole ceremony, undoubtedly, was not an accidental impromptu and not an exclusive initiative of the senators, but carefully thought out and approved by Peter himself, including his initial refusal to accept honors “out of modesty”: “His Majesty, by His ordinary and praiseworthy modesty or moderation, For a long time he refused to accept it, and with many obvious reasons he deigned to evade it. However, according to the long petition of the gentlemen of the Senators and the proposed important ideas, he bowed down to this with the Most Merciful permission. “

The meaning of the transformation of the Russian kingdom into the Russian Empire can be found primarily in commemoration of territorial acquisitions – it was possible to “cut a window to Europe” – to gain access to the Baltic Sea by annexing a number of territories near the new capital – St. Petersburg: Estonia, Livonia, Ingermanland and other lands.

But before the Great Northern War, the only trade port connecting Russia with Europe was Arkhangelsk on the cold and freezing White Sea. The newly conquered lands were not completely new for Russia, because Ingria and Karelia were lost in the Time of Troubles – they were transferred to Sweden in accordance with the terms of the Stolbovo Treaty of 1617. But then Russia was not called an empire. However, Ivan III, who married Sophia Palaeologus, niece of the last emperor of the Byzantine Empire, Constantine XI Palaeologus, accepting the appropriate regalia and talking about the succession of grand ducal power from the Byzantine emperors, as well as his son Vasily III, who was already called “the king and sovereign of all Russia” and even “Emperor of the Rus” in the treaty of 1514 with the Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire Maximilian I, undoubtedly, considered themselves equal to the emperors. Moreover, it was then that the Philothean formula “Moscow is the third Rome” was formed and consolidated.

The diploma of Maximilian I, which called Vasily III emperor, also served Peter I and his associates as one of the grounds for the right of the Moscow tsars to such a title, and Peter himself was already called emperor in the West, even if not in official documents and rather out of a desire to flatter … One way or another, before Peter, Russian monarchs in domestic everyday life were quite satisfied with the title “tsar”, which came from “Caesar”, therefore, also the emperor. Accordingly, “Muscovy”, or “Russian kingdom” could well have been perceived as an “empire”. Nevertheless, Peter, striving to Europeanize everything as much as possible and having a weakness for spectacular events and glorious deeds, it was important to add this final touch.

He already had the Senate at hand – established in 1711 and replacing the Boyar Duma. True, this highest administrative body in the state had nothing to do with the elective Roman Senate, because all its members were appointed personally by Peter himself. But it sounded similar.

Three-fold exclamations “Vivat, vivat, vivat Peter the Great, Father of the Fatherland, Emperor of All Russia!” to some extent should have diminished the will of the autocrat, who owed no one his highest status. But the emperor, as a rule, was proclaimed after great victories, and this parallel justified everything. The meaning of the three-fold proclamation changed over time, but in Western Europe at that time it was precisely this “Vivat, emperor” that sounded. The tradition went back centuries and connected the current emperor with the ancient heritage.

And in the text of the petition, the meaning of what is happening also goes back to ancient samples: “We thought, with the stock of the ancients, especially the Roman and Greek peoples, to take boldness, on the day of the celebration and the announcement of the prisoner by them. v. [Ваше величество] through the labors of all of Russia, only a glorious and prosperous world, after reading this treatise in church, according to our all-subject thanksgiving for the surrender of this world, to bring my petition to you publicly, so that he would deign to accept from us, as if from his faithful subjects, in thanksgiving the title of Father of the Fatherland, The Emperor of All Russia, Peter the Great, as usual from the Roman Senate for the noble deeds of the emperors, their titles were publicly donated to them and signed on statues for memory in eternal birth. “

In addition to the external form, the transformation of the kingdom into an empire also contained a very specific political message, both external and internal. Outwardly, Russia declared its readiness to actively participate in common European affairs, and from now on on a permanent basis and in the most important roles, no more self-isolation and exclusive identity. Peter I creates a modern fleet, reforms the army, opens educational institutions of a new type, encourages the development of science, trade and industry. True, all this was mainly ensured by the further expansion of serf labor, the violence of the state apparatus, extortions, impoverishment of the population and recruitment, which was a heavy burden on the same peasantry.

The most important internal transformation besides the most ambitious and urgent reforms is the transformation of the country into an absolute monarchy, when the power of the emperor becomes higher than any custom, any law, when he is a law and divine will in itself, deciding the fate of the state and subjects, including the order of succession to the throne. In addition, Peter I eliminates the difference between a patrimony and an estate; the boyars lost the remnants of their former independence and merged with the nobility, which was obliged to serve the state for the privileges.

From now on, even the church, which was not separated from the secular power, was subordinate to the head of state. The patriarchate was abolished, the synodal structure meant the management of spiritual affairs through the chief procurator of the Holy Synod, appointed by the monarch.

Other European countries did not immediately accept the new status of Russia and its monarch, because this affected the world foundations: initially there was only one empire and one emperor. Over time, this concept, of course, devalued, and several empires began to coexist in Europe at once, but in order to be called emperor, one still had to have a fair amount of audacity. For example, Sweden, despite all its decisive role in European politics, was never called an empire, and after the blow inflicted by Russia, it was never able to recover. Forgetting all your imperial ambitions. Without resistance, the imperial title of Peter was recognized only by the allies in the Northern War, Holland and Prussia, in 1723 the defeated Sweden was forced to recognize, in 1739 – the Ottoman Empire. And only in 1742 Austria and England joined them, and in 1745 – Spain and France. Poland did this only in 1764, having already fallen into dependence on Russia as it weakened.

The Russian Empire went down in history as the third largest state that ever existed on Earth (after the British and Mongolian empires). Formally, this empire did not exist after the February Revolution of 1917, when the last Emperor Nicholas II abdicated the throne and a republic was proclaimed, but the Soviet Union that arose on the ruins of the Russian Empire largely repeated its main features and, of course, was not a democracy in terms of its form of government. nor a federation. The leaders who stood at the head of the state, wielding unlimited power, and the totalitarian form of government gave rise to another reincarnation of the Russian Empire, which, however, did not last even one century.

And at the present time, in the very upper echelons of power, the idea that nothing but imperial power and general “verticalization” is suitable for Russia is ineradicable, that this vast state is somehow doomed to remain an empire in any of its ways, which should not be headed by any means a ruler limited in his power – no matter how he is called at one time or another. That all other forms of government lead to the disintegration of the country and the next time of troubles. Other empires successfully disintegrated and gradually resigned themselves to their new status of “ordinary” states, living for their citizens, and not imperial greatness, like Sweden, but the creation of Peter is unique in this respect.