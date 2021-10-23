https://ria.ru/20211023/messendzher-1755899279.html

The specialist explained how to completely delete the correspondence in the messenger

The specialist explained how to completely delete the correspondence in the messenger – Russia news today

The specialist explained how to completely delete the correspondence in the messenger

Messengers, being one of the main means of communication, store a huge amount of personal data about us, which, even if the correspondence is deleted, remains RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

2021-10-23

2021-10-23T01: 15

2021-10-23T01: 15

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Messengers, being one of the main means of communication, store a huge amount of personal data about us, which, even if the correspondence is deleted, remains at least on the developer’s servers, Pavel Myasoedov, partner and director of IT-Reserve, told the Prime agency. digital hygiene and paying attention to security settings, we significantly reduce the risks of information leakage. But the main problem is that some of the loopholes still remain in the hands of software developers, “said Myasoedov. Thus, during correspondence, the communication program transmits a message to the infrastructure In the case of end-to-end encryption, it is declared that only the participants have access to the correspondence, but there is always a risk of hacking, the expert recalled. At the same time, it is possible to ensure the exchange of data without intermediaries, but this must be taken care of in advance , for example, by downloading special programs, work peer-to-peer protocol, concluded Myasoedov.

Russia

2021

