The specialist told how to completely delete the correspondence in the BNK

Messengers, being one of the main means of communication, store a huge amount of personal data about us, which, even if the correspondence is deleted, remains at least on the developer’s servers, Pavel Myasoedov, partner and director of IT-Reserve, told the Prime agency.

Illustrative photo from the BNK archive

“By maintaining digital hygiene and paying attention to security settings, we significantly reduce the risk of information leakage. But the main problem is that some of the loopholes still remain in the hands of software developers, ”said Myasoedov.

So, during correspondence, the communication program transmits a message to the developer’s infrastructure, and after that to your interlocutor, the interlocutor of the agency explained.

In the case of end-to-end encryption, it is declared that only participants have access to correspondence, but there is always a risk of hacking, the expert recalled.

At the same time, it is possible to ensure the exchange of data without intermediaries, but this must be taken care of in advance, for example, by downloading special programs that work under the peer-to-peer protocol, Myasoedov noted. You can also send individual messages in this key in the Telegram messenger, but only if you open such a chat separately through the settings.

The main thing to remember is that both setting up the current messenger and downloading a special messenger must be done in advance. After the fact, it will not work to delete messages that have been on the developer’s server, the expert concluded.