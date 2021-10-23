The storm is replaced by a wave of cold

The atmosphere over European Russia is unstable: this week the rains were replaced by sleet, the sun periodically peeped out, it got warmer, then the showers began again and a stormy wind rose. When will winter break down the resistance of autumn and finally establish dominance on the Russian Plain?

On Friday, a storm hit Moscow. Neither trees nor road barriers could withstand the onslaught of the wind. And on one of the sections of the Central Ring Road, it was necessary to restrict traffic at all: the road was blocked by an information board that collapsed on the asphalt. Moscow utilities were switched to a round-the-clock operation.

The weather deteriorated rapidly. At the height of the day, the metropolis was covered with a cold front. In Vnukovo, wind gusts reached 27 m / s. Such storms are a hallmark of the summer season, but not mid-autumn. What happened in the metropolitan area at the end of the workweek is a rare anomaly.

Not only Moscow suffered from the bad weather. The first blow of the cyclone was taken over by Kaliningrad. The wind in the westernmost region of the country began to increase on Thursday evening. And then there were reports of broken trees, broken power lines and damaged rooftops.

The storm swept through the Northern capital. In St. Petersburg, a dam in the Gulf of Finland was blocked – because of the surge wave, the water level began to rise. The maximum gusts of wind were recorded by the meteorological station in Kronstadt – up to 22 m / s.

– The coast of the Gulf of Finland. The small house is already practically hanging on the steep bank. The sand is eroding, the porch has already sunk under the water.

And in the first half of the week, winter struck a blow to the Volga region and the northeast of the European part of Russia. The first snow fell in Kazan, Cheboksary and Izhevsk. In Yoshkar-Ola, the first massive accident in a long time occurred due to snowfall and icy conditions. But the element manifested itself most vividly in the Kirov region. The capital of the region literally in a couple of hours was transferred from one season to another.

A few more words about the past Arctic invasion. In some places in the north-west and in the center of the Russian Plain, a temporary snow cover even formed, only 200 km of winter did not reach the capital. But usually at this time of the year, the border of its range runs much further north, so far south in the middle of autumn, it breaks through only once every 5 years.

And now deja vu. After several warm September days in the middle of the week, another wave of cold is breaking through to the Russian Plain. On Sunday-Monday, the Arctic air masses will break through to the Chernozem region, and to the north, precipitation will again turn into snow, and temporary snow cover will form in places. And on Tuesday it will be washed away by the rains of another Atlantic cyclone.

I must say that such a weather swing is the norm for our climate. Usually, winter requires at least 3-4 attempts to finally rebuild the atmospheric processes in the Russian Plain in its own way. And now, in the medium term, autumn and the Atlantic will prevail over the Arctic invasions.

For example, in Moscow in the coming week only on Monday afternoon it will be 3 degrees colder than the climate. And on Tuesday, air masses warmed by the Gulf Stream will break through to the center of Russia, and the thermometer readings at noon hours will rise to +8 … + 10. However, late autumn is late autumn, the nights will get chilly.

Therefore, even such powerful warming at this time of the year does not exclude the need to transfer vehicles to winter operation. Manufacturers recommend starting to change summer tires at an average daily temperature below +7. And in the last days of October, a large part of the Russian Plain will be in this zone up to the line St. Petersburg – Voronezh – Volgograd.