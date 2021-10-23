The wealth of the richest person in the world under 30 increased by $ 4 billion in a month

The fortune of the founder of the FTX crypto exchange and the richest man in the world under the age of 30, Sam Bankman-Fried, has increased by $ 4 billion in a month, writes American Forbes.

On Thursday, the FTX crypto exchange announced that it raised $ 421 million and received an estimate of $ 25 billion. Based on this, Forbes USA now estimates the fortune of the 29-year-old businessman at $ 26.5 billion.In September, it was estimated at $ 22.5 billion.

That month, Bankman-Freed hit the cover of Forbes USA, debuting on the Forbes list of the richest Americans. Among the richest billionaires in the world under the age of 30 in history, he is ranked second, surpassed only by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who at the age of 29, according to Forbes USA, had a fortune of $ 28.5 billion.

Bankman Freed launched FTX 2.5 years ago and has become one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. The exchange itself estimates the daily volume of transactions that are carried out on the site at $ 14 billion. Most of it falls on cryptocurrency derivatives – options and futures contracts. The company claims that its user base has grown by 48% since July and its trade volume has grown by 75%.

In June, FTX began trading 24/7 tokenized shares of 60 of the largest companies, including Tesla, Google, Facebook and Netflix.