KIEV, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, British Ambassador Melinda Simmons and US Charge d’Affaires Christina Queen said that the failure of the judicial reform in Ukraine could affect investment and Euro-Atlantic integration. Christina Queen also agreed that Ukraine is the first in 30 years, there was an impetus for reforming the judicial system. “But in order to realize its own goals, increase foreign investment, join NATO, the EU, Ukraine will have to improve. In particular, this concerns the rule of law and the judicial system,” she said on the air of the program. Melinda Simmons, in turn, noted that the failure judicial reform in Ukraine may turn into a halt in investment. “If these reforms fail to be implemented, it will stop investment. I agree with Christina that this will become a growing problem for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic plans,” the ambassador said. At the same time, representatives of Britain and the United States noted that London and Washington will continue to help Ukraine implement reforms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in March plans for global judicial reform and the idea of ​​creating a “court in a smartphone.” In his opinion, successful judicial reform is a catalyst for Ukraine’s successful integration into the EU and NATO. At the same time, the head of state noted that there is a shortage of judges in Ukraine, which is why people often have to wait for years in the queue for the consideration of their case. Zelensky also pointed to the need to simplify bureaucratic procedures. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in December 2014 amended two laws, abandoning the non-aligned status of the state. In June 2016, additional amendments were adopted that define NATO membership as the country’s foreign policy goal. In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted amendments to the constitution, securing the country’s course towards the EU and NATO.

