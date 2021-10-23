The Yeltsin Center will not work with the organizers of the concert of Vadim Samoilov – Gazeta.Ru

The Yeltsin Center plans to end cooperation with the organizers of the UralMusicNight festival after the performance of the leader of the Agatha Christie group Vadim Samoilov, reports Interfax with reference to the press service of the center.

“The Yeltsin Center team considers it impossible to leave the trick of Mr. Samoilov unanswered. Therefore, we reserve the right to terminate cooperation with the organizers of the Night of Music and hope to never see Samoilov within the walls of the Yeltsin Center again, “the message says.

According to representatives of the center, the organizers did not interrupt the musician’s monologue, in which he declared his hatred for the liberals and their ideas, and at the same time for the Yeltsin Center.

Earlier, the organizer of Ural Music Night had to apologize for Vadim Samoilov’s statements during the performance of Agatha Christie. Festival director Yevgeny Gorenburg publicly apologized to the staff and representatives of the Yeltsin Center.

During his speech at the Ural Music Night festival, Vadim Samoilov expressed his grievances against the Yeltsin Center, stating that he welcomes the “liberal stupid [молодежь]”. He also asked LGBT people not to talk about his personal life. After these words, some spectators began to leave the hall. Eyewitnesses noted that the musician was drunk.

Vadim Samoilov himself later, in an interview with Gazeta.Ru, explained that, despite his tolerant attitude towards representatives of the LGBT community, he against propaganda of LGBT people in Russian society. According to the leader of “Agatha Christie”, he only regrets the use of obscene language during his performance at the festival.