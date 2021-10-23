https://ria.ru/20211023/ukraina-1755942312.html

Thermal power plant stopped in Ukraine due to lack of coal

Slavyanskaya TPP in Ukraine has been stopped amid a shortage of coal, Ukrenergo published such data on Saturday. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

KIEV, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Slavyanskaya TPP in Ukraine has been stopped due to a lack of coal, such data was published on Saturday by Ukrenergo. Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that the situation with coal reserves at Ukrainian TPPs is deteriorating, there are 3.9 times less raw materials in warehouses than necessary … At some TPPs, this type of fuel remained for a few days. So, according to data published on the company’s website, as of 14.00 Saturday, both units of TPPs were shut down. Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said earlier that Ukraine is lagging behind the planned plans to accumulate coal for passing the heating season, intends to increase its own production and imports. According to him, in October Ukraine plans to produce 1.7 million tons of coal and import 600 thousand tons for a safe passage of the heating season. The Ukrainian company DTEK announced on Friday that it had signed a contract with HC Trading for the supply of 60 thousand tons of coal from the United States.

