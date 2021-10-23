they are not ashamed of their body

Sometimes the pressure of society obliges us to dress “according to age”, but what exactly is permissible clothing in certain years, everyone decides for himself.

Here are American stars who have long passed over 50, they are sure that they are allowed to shine in front of a millionth audience in negligee. OBOZREVATEL decided to collect pictures of world famous actresses and singers who look gorgeous in swimsuits.

1. Halle Berry, 54

Time has no power over “catwoman”. Dark skin and excellent genetics allow the actress to look stunning even in her 54 years. Halle Berry has been married four times already and still drives men crazy. And her photo in a bikini leaves no one indifferent.

2. Sharon Stone, 63

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone can prove that she is considered a sex symbol for a reason even at 63 years old. After all, the actress looks amazing in a swimsuit – still young and happy.

3. Donatella Versace, 65 years old

The famous designer Donatella Versace is known to everyone as a woman without complexes. No matter how criticized her figure for plasticity and excess sagging skin, Versace gladly puts on an open bikini and goes to the beach. She is sure that a woman is beautiful at any age.

4. Cindy Crawford, 55

Cindy Crawford, in her 50s, is still unmatched. At the same time, the supermodel remains on the side of natural beauty, so her figure is a merit only of sports and proper nutrition.

5. Salma Hayek, 54 years old

American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek has repeatedly discouraged fans with her bikini shape. At 54, the celebrity does not hesitate to pose against the backdrop of the ocean in swimsuits with a deep neckline and try on bikinis.

6. Jennifer Lopez, 51

Dancer, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has proven that she is beautiful not only creatively, but also externally. She regularly posts her nude photos on Instagram, poses in swimsuits, and also shows photos from her workouts. It was intensified sports activities that gave 51-year-old Lopez the body of her dreams.

7. Elizabeth Hurley, 55

The star of the films “Blinded by Desire” and “Fraudsters” loves to pamper her fans with hot photos in a bikini. She often shows her pictures on her personal Instagram page and receives a lot of compliments from different parts of the world.

