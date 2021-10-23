they are not ashamed of their body

Sometimes the pressure of society obliges us to dress “according to age”, but what exactly is permissible clothing in certain years, everyone decides for himself.

Here are American stars who have long passed over 50, they are sure that they are allowed to shine in front of a millionth audience in negligee. OBOZREVATEL decided to collect pictures of world famous actresses and singers who look gorgeous in swimsuits.

1. Halle Berry, 54

Time has no power over “catwoman”. Dark skin and excellent genetics allow the actress to look stunning even in her 54 years. Halle Berry has been married four times already and still drives men crazy. And her photo in a bikini leaves no one indifferent.

Halle Berry looks great for her age
Proper nutrition, sports and good genetics allow the actress not to be ashamed of her figure in a swimsuit.

2. Sharon Stone, 63

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone can prove that she is considered a sex symbol for a reason even at 63 years old. After all, the actress looks amazing in a swimsuit – still young and happy.

Star "Basic instinct" Sharon Stone can publish pictures in a bikini at 63
The figure allows the actress visually "throw off" several decades

3. Donatella Versace, 65 years old

The famous designer Donatella Versace is known to everyone as a woman without complexes. No matter how criticized her figure for plasticity and excess sagging skin, Versace gladly puts on an open bikini and goes to the beach. She is sure that a woman is beautiful at any age.

65-year-old celebrity photographed by paparazzi while on holiday in Sardinia, Italy
And this is what Versace looks like when posing for her social networks in a swimsuit

4. Cindy Crawford, 55

Cindy Crawford, in her 50s, is still unmatched. At the same time, the supermodel remains on the side of natural beauty, so her figure is a merit only of sports and proper nutrition.

Model Cindy Crawford in her "over 50" still incomparable
Her photos in a swimsuit collect hundreds of thousands of marks "I like"
The model happily poses for the camera even in the most unexpected moments

5. Salma Hayek, 54 years old

American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek has repeatedly discouraged fans with her bikini shape. At 54, the celebrity does not hesitate to pose against the backdrop of the ocean in swimsuits with a deep neckline and try on bikinis.

54-year-old Salma Hayek amazed fans with her figure in this bikini
However, most often the Hollywood star wears closed swimwear.
The actress loves to relax in hot countries and share her pictures from there.

6. Jennifer Lopez, 51

Dancer, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has proven that she is beautiful not only creatively, but also externally. She regularly posts her nude photos on Instagram, poses in swimsuits, and also shows photos from her workouts. It was intensified sports activities that gave 51-year-old Lopez the body of her dreams.

American celebrity loves to show his figure from different angles
And at 51, Jennifer has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of
Her figure will be the envy of many 20-year-old girls

7. Elizabeth Hurley, 55

The star of the films “Blinded by Desire” and “Fraudsters” loves to pamper her fans with hot photos in a bikini. She often shows her pictures on her personal Instagram page and receives a lot of compliments from different parts of the world.

Elizabeth Hurley loves to pamper her fans with hot bikini photos
The actress is not at all shy about her age.
Her impressive swimwear collection is enviable

