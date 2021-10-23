“This is arrogance!”: They laughed at Makeeva for comparing herself and her boyfriend with Jolie and Pitt

Anastasia Makeeva with her boyfriend Roman Malkov

Anastasia published a joint picture with her beloved on the Web, informing that others now and then compare them with Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. “Those who know us say that we are similar in type to this couple. Let’s vote, is that so? ” – offered the 39-year-old artist to subscribers.



The reaction of users was not long in coming. So, for example, Anna Semenovich said that Nastya and Roman look even much cooler than their Western colleagues. Fans of Makeeva joined the artist’s words.

“You look like Angelina, but not everyone can live up to Brad Pitt either in appearance or in charisma. Excuse me … Happiness to you, as beautiful as you, should not be alone ”; “Very similar! Our Angie and Pitt! ”; “You look great! The most beautiful couple in the country! ”Some noted.

And yet there were those who thought that Makeeva and Malkov did not stand next to the famous ex-spouses.

“Nastya, of course, is beautiful, but she looks older than her boyfriend. Strong eye makeup will always make girls grow up. The more paint on the face, the more the age … Alas ”; “Unfortunately, they are absolutely not alike. Since my adored goddess Angelina Jolie is incomparable. And so does Brad Pitt. With this couple of Hollywood, no one will ever compare. No offense”; “Not very similar, Jolie looks great, such a queen – stately, self-confident. You do not hold out, alas “; “You have to get so impudent that you can compare yourself with the most beautiful couple!” – the subscribers were indignant.

Photo: Instagram