Tom Cruise, Madonna, Demi Moore: What happened to the stars, whose beauty was admired by millions, but now no one will know

Every time a shocking photo of another world-class celebrity appears on the Web, her fans feel like Neo emerged from the matrix. The New York Post is publishing a new batch of stellar transformations with a minus sign, and the list is endless.

Recently, fans were unpleasantly surprised Tom Cruise… The actor appeared on baseball with a puffy face, sparking rumors of unsuccessful cosmetic injections. Fans are outraged: where did the charming spy from the Mission: Impossible movie series go?

It’s hard not to notice that the 48-year-old star of Beverly Hills 90210 Tori Spelling continues to look stunning only on Instagram. Any random photo of the actress taken on the street smashes the glamorous look to smithereens.

Madonna continues to shock the audience, despite the years that have passed since her debut on the music scene. The singer periodically uploads hot pictures to the social network, but if earlier fans discussed the degree of frankness of her images, now disputes are increasingly arising about the strange shape of her head.

This year, the list of stars who have undergone unexplained metamorphosis has been expanded by the actor Zac Efron… He appeared at a public event with a swollen face, sparking rumors of failed plastic surgery. However, some experts assured that the square jaw of the star is just the consequences of the removal of wisdom teeth.

Early in the year 58-year-old Demmy Moor took part in the Fendi show at the Haute Couture Week in Paris, scaring fans with her appearance. The fans of the actress refused to believe that they were facing the same beauty whom they had admired all these years. The star was even advised to sue the clinic, in which, in their opinion, she underwent unsuccessful plastic surgery.

Demmy Moor. Photo © “Kinopoisk” / Instagram / ellehongkong

Star of the TV series “Dynasty” and “Melrose Place” Heather Locklear, which shone at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, by the beginning of the 2020s had changed beyond recognition. And age isn’t the only reason. Apparently, the actress’s appearance was influenced by her lifestyle (in 2018, Locklear thundered into a rehab clinic), and attempts to turn back the clock (with the help of cosmetic surgeries).

Heather Locklear. Photo © “Kinopoisk” / Video screenshot: YouTube / The Drew Barrymore Show

There was no trace of the chubby cutie from Bridget Jones’s Diary when in 2014 Renee Zellweger appeared before the public in a new image – with narrowed eyes, tightened skin and a more oval face. The haters immediately put forward a version of the abuse of plastic, but the actress denied all accusations.

Renee Zellweger. Photo © “Kinopoisk”

At the peak of its popularity in the mid-1990s Victoria Beckham, who performed with the Spice Girls, boasted the natural beauty she no doubt possessed. But a little later, the singer decided to become a style icon, radically changing her appearance, and not all of her fans liked such metamorphoses.

Victoria Beckham. Photo © “Kinopoisk” / Instagram / victoriabeckham

Having made his film debut in 2007, Megan Fox became the embodiment of the image of the “girl next door”. But over time, her appearance underwent changes, and as a result, not a trace remained of the cutie from “Transformers”. The actress’s cheekbones, lips and eye cut can now serve as a guide for a plastic surgeon.

Megan Fox. Photo © “Kinopoisk”

The popular singer in the 2000s recently scared fans with a change in appearance, sparking a wave of rumors about the use of cosmetic injections. Ricky Martin gave an interview on television, appeared in front of cameras with a puffy face, and the audience got the impression that it was all about the recent rejuvenation procedures. However, Martin himself hastened to declare that this is just speculation.

Ricky Martin. Photo © “Kinopoisk” / Twitter / Replicant

Recently Matthew Perry, made famous by the cult TV series Friends, regularly gives the public cause for concern. His unkempt appearance and poor physical condition make fans think that their idol has gone down a crooked path again, mired in the abyss of alcohol and drugs. But once he drove millions of fans crazy.

Matthew Perry. Photo © “Kinopoisk” / Twitter / nypost

Even the paparazzi wondered if they were shooting when a 54-year-old was caught in their lenses Vin Dieselwho took a trip on a yacht in Italy. Not a trace of the former mountain of muscles remained: the actor’s appearance now bears little resemblance to the image of the muscular alpha male he created in the movies. “Is he pregnant?” One of the fans asked a rhetorical question.

Cameron Diaz has not acted in films for a long time, but fans continue to follow their favorite actress, and they sound the alarm. Recently, the paparazzi captured a star on the street in the form of a “toothless old woman,” as commentators sarcastically noted. The beauty from the 1990s – 2000s can no longer inspire fans to compliment, and she can only be content with criticism.