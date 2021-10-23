Trading results. The decision of the Central Bank and the drawdown of other sites hit the Russian market

The main thing

Moscow Exchange Index: 4196.96 p. (-0.51%)

RTS Index: 1877.99 points (+ 0.53%)

At the beginning of trading, we were growing thanks to the rapid recovery of global markets and oil. However, then the Moscow Exchange index came under pressure from the active growth of the ruble, which was facilitated by the unexpectedly tough decision of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. The RTS index rose until the second half of the session, after which it dropped sharply due to the downward impulse of world markets and oil. Nevertheless, the stock indicator added 0.5%. The Moscow Exchange index closed at a new weekly low, losing 0.5%.

Positive factors

• Rising oil prices

• Growth of European stock markets

• Soft monetary policy of world central banks

Negative factors

• Decline in global stock markets

• Risks of accelerating inflation

• Risks of tightening monetary policy of world Central Banks

• Risks of the spread of coronavirus

In details

Russian indices rushed up from the opening following oil and global stock indicators. At the beginning of the day, the stock exchanges were under pressure, but soon turned to growth. Before the start of our trading, oil was actively declining, but then it began to quickly regain its lost positions.

Market sentiment improved due to yesterday’s drop in oil prices. Although it did not go beyond a moderate correction, and today quotes are actively recovering, investors hope that energy prices will stabilize at current levels or even significantly correct the strong rise in prices in recent months. This can stop the acceleration of inflation, as well as the pressure on economic growth from the factor of expensive raw materials.

An additional positive was the information that the world’s largest corporate debtor, the Chinese developer Evergrande, transferred funds for a key interest payment, which is due on October 23, when the 30-day grace period ends, followed by the official default of the company. Preventing it could heighten optimism in global markets, as the problem threatened to trigger a chain of non-payments and bankruptcies in China’s financial sector. This could hit the country’s economic growth, which is already slowing down.

In the middle of trading, the Moscow Exchange index began to actively decline due to the rapid strengthening of the ruble, as well as the drawdown of world markets. The stock indicator even updated its weekly low, while the RTS index just pulled back slightly. Then the outside background improved, so we rewrote the daily tops.

By the close, our market again surrendered its positions, responding to the downward impulse of global markets and oil. Additional pressure on Russian stocks came from the unexpectedly tough decision of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to increase Key rate “,” text “:” the minimum interest rate at which commercial banks take loans from the Central Bank. It directly affects the amount of interest at which banks issue loans and attract deposits, as well as the level of profitability on financial instruments. “}”> Key rate immediately by 0.75 percentage points (pp), while the consensus tended to 0.5 pp. In addition, the regulator made it clear that it could further tighten monetary policy at a rapid pace amid accelerating inflation.

High rates in the economy are fundamental negative for most industries, with the exception of the financial sector. In addition to the increased costs of companies for servicing loans, this worsens the valuation of shares in terms of the ratio of return / risk compared to less risky bonds, the yield of which continues to rise amid expectations of a further increase in the key rate.

The Moscow Exchange index closed at a new weekly low, losing 0.5%. The RTS index managed to maintain some of the gains of the session, but also retraced strongly from the daily top. Nevertheless, his result turned out to be one of the best among other sites. Trading volume continued to decline (86.2 billion rubles), having updated the monthly minimum. Together with the ambiguous dynamics of our market and other sites, this makes the prospects for further growth of Russian indices uncertain at best.

Oil has failed to maintain a high rate of recovery

Following a positive start, oil dropped sharply, but in the morning it began to quickly regain lost ground. In the second half of the Russian session, quotations sank, at our close, Brent was trading in a slight plus at $ 85.7, after which it returned to the daily highs.

The recovery in oil prices was facilitated by the upward dynamics of world markets. An additional factor in the rise in prices for commodities was the weakening of the dollar. However, at the end of our trading, it rose sharply, putting pressure on oil.

The American market turned out to be an outsider

After negative opening Futures “,” text “:” A standard contract for the purchase / sale of an asset in the future at a predetermined price on a specific date. Used mainly for hedging and speculation. Futures can be for oil, gas, metals, stocks, indices and currencies. “}”> Futures the S&P 500 index went up, periodically experiencing significant drawdowns. At the beginning of American trading, stock indicators began to decline rapidly, losing 0.15-1.25% at our close. At the same time, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rewrote historic highs.

The US manufacturing PMI was moderately worse than forecast, while the services PMI significantly exceeded expectations, which together triggered a short-term upward momentum in global markets. However, a little later, the head of the FRS made a speech, who said that the regulator could not rule out another surge in the pandemic in winter, while the need to curtail QE was ripe. This caused a sharply negative reaction from investors.

European markets on Friday showed stronger dynamics. Index STOXX 600 “,” text “:” STOXX Europe 600 Index (SXXP) is an index of shares of the largest European companies, created in 1998. It includes 600 securities representing issuers from 17 countries with large, medium and small capitalization. “}”> Stoxx Europe 600 for the most part of the session, it increased, but by the close it gave up positions, adding as a result 0.46%.

Corporate sector

Leaders growth among the liquid securities were shares of PIK Group, adding 3.33%.

The rise in prices for precious metals contributed to the upward dynamics of their producers: Polyus (+ 1.8%), Petropavlovsk (+ 1.66%), Polymetal (+ 1.28%).

Also significantly better than the market ended today’s session: Magnit (+ 2.3%), HeadHunter (+ 2.1%), Globaltrans (+ 1.4%), Mechel Jsc (+ 1.37%), Rosseti Jsc (+1 , 3%).

Outsiders On Friday, Mail.ru Group became relatively liquid shares, losing 3.4%. Against the background of the outpacing rates of decline in the American high-tech NASDAQ index, most other representatives of the IT industry were also under pressure: OZON (-2.05%), Yandex (-1.02%).

Some representatives of the financial sector showed negative dynamics: TCS (-2.25%), QIWI (-1.43%), VTB (-0.75%).

Steel companies fell in price: VSMPO-AVISMA (-2.02%), Norilsk Nickel (-1.43%), Rusal (-0.8%).

Representatives of the oil and gas sector were under pressure from the sharp rise in the ruble and the ambiguous dynamics of oil: Surgutneftegaz-p (-1.78%), Surgutneftegaz (-1.6%), Transneft (-1.42%), Gazprom (-1.4% ), Novatek (-1.33%).

In addition, the following closed significantly worse than the market today: OGK-2 (-3.38%), Fix Price (-2.94%), ALROSA (-2.8%), PhosAgro (-2.67%), Renaissance insurance (-2.54%), Akron (-2.47%).

