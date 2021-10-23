https://ria.ru/20211023/posly-1755957779.html

Turkey declares ambassadors of ten countries persona non grata

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare persona non grata ambassadors of the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

USA

Turkey

ANKARA, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare persona non grata the ambassadors of the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden in a call for the release of human rights defender Osman Kavala, whom the diplomats made this week. … After that, they were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where they were reminded of the need to comply with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Osman Kavala is a human rights activist and founder of the Anadolu Kültür AŞ cultural foundation, which, in particular, supports projects of ethnic and religious minorities, often with an international focus – for example, Reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian populations and a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue. In February 2020, a Turkish court acquitted him on charges of involvement in an attempted overthrow of the government in the 2013 Istanbul Gezi Park protests. However, the Istanbul prosecutor on the same day issued a new arrest warrant – this time, he was suspected of participating in a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016.

