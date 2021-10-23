https://ria.ru/20211023/turtsiya-1755919298.html

Turkey has begun the procedure for the purchase of F-16 fighters from the United States

ANKARA, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Turkey has begun technical work on the supply of American F-16 fighters, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said. Akar noted that the F-16s already in service with the Turkish army require modernization. As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier, Washington offered Ankara to buy these aircraft after Turkey initially pledged to buy 100 F-35s, but due to the fact that it entered into an agreement with Russia for the supply of the S-400 air defense system, the United States canceled the joint memorandum. Nevertheless, Turkey continues to be involved in the production of over a thousand components for the F-35.

