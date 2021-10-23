https://ria.ru/20211023/turtsiya-1755919298.html
Turkey has begun the procedure for the purchase of F-16 fighters from the United States
Turkey has begun the procedure for the purchase of F-16 fighters from the United States – Russia news today
Turkey has begun the procedure for the purchase of F-16 fighters from the United States
Turkey has begun technical work on the supply of American F-16 fighters, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
2021-10-23T10: 58
2021-10-23T10: 58
2021-10-23T13: 38
in the world
USA
f-16
hulusi cancer
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/16/1751252519_0:267:3165:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_db964fba4b00a5522b7e8afa22186545.jpg
ANKARA, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Turkey has begun technical work on the supply of American F-16 fighters, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said. Akar noted that the F-16s already in service with the Turkish army require modernization. As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier, Washington offered Ankara to buy these aircraft after Turkey initially pledged to buy 100 F-35s, but due to the fact that it entered into an agreement with Russia for the supply of the S-400 air defense system, the United States canceled the joint memorandum. Nevertheless, Turkey continues to be involved in the production of over a thousand components for the F-35.
https://ria.ru/20211023/siriya-1755917927.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/16/1751252519_19-0:2748:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a5930b8fd0a09ea8331e2eb260de6627.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, f-16, hulusi cancer
Turkey has begun the procedure for the purchase of F-16 fighters from the United States
“We are following this process. Strengthening Turkey also means strengthening NATO’s defense,” the website of the Ministry of Defense quoted him as saying.
Akar noted that the F-16s already in service with the Turkish army require modernization.
“We expect from the United States, as our ally and friend, not only the delivery of 70 Viper F-16s, but also a contribution to the modernization of Turkey’s military aircraft,” the minister added.
As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier, Washington offered Ankara to buy these aircraft after excluding it from the F-35 supply program.
Initially, Turkey pledged to buy 100 F-35s, but due to the fact that it entered into an agreement with Russia for the supply of the S-400 air defense system, the United States canceled the joint memorandum. Nevertheless, Turkey continues to be involved in the production of over a thousand components for the F-35.
10:33
Turkish Defense Ministry announced stabilization of the situation in Syrian Idlib