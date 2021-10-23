Turkish President ordered to expel ambassadors of 10 Western countries from the country

Turkish President Recep Erdogan issued an order to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expel ambassadors of ten Western countries from the country. Including the USA, Germany and France. This was reported by the Daily Sabath newspaper.

The unprecedented step was explained by the call of diplomats to release the Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala, suspected of attempted coup d’etat.

The Istanbul prosecutor’s office accuses him of participating in a coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016, he is arrested. The charges were brought against him immediately after the court acquitted him in the case of attempting to overthrow the government following the mass protests in Istanbul in 2013.

The embassies of the United States, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden called for the liberation of Kavala earlier this week.

Turkey is a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union. Despite this, the ambassadors of all these countries will be declared persona non grata. On Thursday, Erdogan said that diplomats have no right to lecture Ankara from its own territory. “Who are you anyway?” He said then.

