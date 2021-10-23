Two new criminal cases were brought against the ex-governor of Furgal and materials on the murders were sent to the court – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Investigative Committee opened two new criminal cases against the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, under the article on organizing a criminal community and fraud – this information came from Interfax. Also on the official website of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the details of the investigation into charges of murder and attempted murder were disclosed – this case has already been sent to court.

“Yes indeed, [заведены] criminal cases on the organization of a criminal community (Art. 210 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and under the article on particularly large-scale fraud (Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), but he has not yet been charged in these cases, “lawyer Boris Kozhemyakin told Interfax on Friday, 22 of October. “At the moment we have filed a motion to dismiss the murder case due to the lack of corpus delicti and are awaiting a decision on it.”

In turn, Furgal’s son, Anton, also wrote on his Instagram that “On October 20, my father was presented with a decision to initiate a criminal case under Art. 210 and art. 159 “. The first interrogation is scheduled for Monday, October 25, the ex-governor’s son added.

Details of the criminal investigation

Meanwhile, the Investigative Committee reported that it had already sent a case to the court under more serious articles: Part 3 of Art. 30, pp. “A”, “e”, “g”, “h” Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempted murder of two or more persons, committed by an organized group, for selfish motives, for hire, in a generally dangerous way), nn. “A”, “g”, “z”, “k” Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group, for hire, in order to conceal another crime), part 3 of Art. 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal acquisition, storage, carrying of firearms, ammunition and explosive devices, committed by an organized group).

According to the investigation, Sergei Furgal is the organizer of a criminal group that attempted the murder of Alexander Smolsky and the murder of Yevgeny Zori and Oleg Bulatov in 2004-2005. As clarified in the RF IC, the involvement of the accused in the commission of these crimes was established as part of the work on the investigation of crimes of past years, which remained unsolved for a long time.

It was established that the decisions to commit the murders were due to the promotion of the commercial interests of Furgal and his accomplices. So, in order to expand the business, Furgal and his partner Mistryukov opened new points for receiving scrap metal in the Amur Region, where Smolsky was engaged in similar business activities. The latter accepted the goods at a higher price, creating competition for Furgal. Wanting to oust Smolsky from the market, Furgal and Mistryukov demanded that he change prices and for this purpose they repeatedly provoked conflicts, including by filing applications with law enforcement agencies. Having failed to achieve the desired result, the accomplices decided to physically eliminate the competitor. Two grenades were thrown into the garage where the victim was, one of which exploded near his gate. The second grenade hit inside, but did not explode, thanks to which Smolsky survived, receiving bodily harm. After that, the competitor, as the defendants demanded, reduced the purchase prices for the metal.

The perpetrator of this crime has been identified. It is Marat Kadyrov, who was detained and arrested on charges of committing an especially grave crime.

Pursuing selfish interests, Furgal and Mistryukov also organized the elimination of Zori. The reason was the enmity that arose on the basis of a long conflict between the accomplices and the entrepreneur due to litigation over the reinforced concrete plant acquired by Zorey. At the direction of Furgal and Mistryukov, the businessman was killed by the members of an organized criminal group.

The victim was shot the day before the court decision in respect of the disputed property was rendered. The perpetrator of this crime was a member of an organized group – Andrei Paley, who is also currently in custody and accused of committing crimes under paragraphs. “A”, “g”, “z”, “k” Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group). At the same time, in order to start the investigation on the wrong track, Paley imitated a sudden conflict with Zorey, during which he shot the victim.

After the murder of businessman Yevgeny Zori, Furgal and his business partners, Nikolai Mistryukov and Oleg Bulatov, were detained as suspects, since the conflict between them was obvious to everyone. However, in 2004, criminal prosecution against them was terminated due to insufficient evidence to bring them to justice. At the same time, former police officer Oleg Bulatov suspected his companions in organizing this murder. Furgal and Mistryukov, fearing Bulatov’s appeal to law enforcement agencies and testifying against them, gave instructions to commit his murder, which was again executed by Paley. Bulatov was shot near his house, where his underage daughter found him still alive, who went out into the courtyard of the house after the shots had sounded. He died on the spot from the received gunshot wounds.

The rest of the members of the organized criminal group: Nikolai Mistryukov, Marat Kadyrov, Andrei Karepov, Andrei Paley, were charged depending on the degree of participation and assigned roles of each in the committed especially serious crimes.

Recall that on July 9, the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, was detained at his home by officers of the Investigative Committee and the FSB. He was sent to Moscow to choose a preventive measure. Rallies in support of Furgal in Khabarovsk went on until December. Nine mass events took place in Vladivostok. When the number of participants decreased, the actions turned into performances and picket lines, and other themes were added to Furgal.