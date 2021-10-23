UAZ showed a rare car “Barefoot” – Gazeta.Ru

Press service of the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant told on Instagram about the old road trains, which are popularly called “Barefoot”.

Tractors based on the UAZ-452D with one or two trailers with a multicolored soft top plied in large brands of the USSR. The assembly of such cars was carried out at the “Krasnodar Mechanical Plant of Non-Standard Equipment” in 1972. At the UAZ, they advised to pay attention to the small side windows, which were not pass-through, but were intended for advertising, therefore they had backlighting.

It is noted that only rare photographs of the Barefoot tractor have survived, so it could hardly have been produced with a circulation of more than 20 units.

Earlier, the chief designer of UAZ announced a new concept for the development of the brand, announcing plans for electrification lineup. Also Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant prepared a special modification of the “Loaf”.