Ukraine offered Gazprom a discount on gas transit over and above the contract | News | News

Ukraine has offered Gazprom a 50% discount on gas transit to Europe in excess of the contractual volume of 40 billion cubic meters per year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Ukraine offers these additional opportunities for all countries – potential transit countries. <...> We would like to see European companies as clients, but these additional opportunities are available to Gazprom as well. Taking into account the current transit tariff, the discount will be, as I assume, 50%, ”Bloomberg quoted him as saying.

The President noted that Europe’s losses in winter will be huge if it is not done now.

“Only a quick, coordinated response will help stop the crisis,” he added.

Zelensky said that “Ukraine guarantees special anti-crisis conditions for transit in cases of supplies in excess of the volumes specified in the contract,” Gazeta.Ru notes.

In turn, Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, said that the proposal to Gazprom from the President of Ukraine suggests that Kiev is clinging with its last bit of strength to passing additional volumes of raw materials through itself. He added that such bonuses from Ukraine cannot be beneficial for a Russian company.

On October 22, Zelenskiy invited the European Union (EU) to help achieve energy independence. He noted that the possibilities of pumping gas in Ukraine are sufficient not only to normalize the situation, but also to protect Europe from a tariff shock in the coming years.

According to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country Alexey Danilov, Ukraine offers the EU additional transit of 55 billion cubic meters. m of gas

On October 20, the National Federation of Employers of Ukraine issued a statement, where it reported on the catastrophic situation in the country’s energy markets. The organization noted that in 2021 the cost of energy resources rose sharply and there was a situation when the price of gas for Ukrainian enterprises turned out to be four to five times higher than that of competitors.

On October 18, Naftogaz Ukrainy registered an application for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) operator. The company said that the Ukrainian side still believes that there are risks for it due to the launch of the gas pipeline. The head of the company, Yuriy Vitrenko, announced his intention to send objections to the German regulator regarding the certification procedure.

On the same day, Bundestag deputy from the Alternative for Germany party Waldemar Gerdt told Izvestia that Nord Stream 2 could be commissioned by the end of 2021. The operator of the project Nord Stream 2 AG said, in turn, that the first string of the pipeline has already been filled with technical gas.

On October 16, Vitrenko said that the daily volumes of gas pumped through Ukraine had halved since the beginning of the year. Fuel transit was reduced to 80 million cubic meters. m per day. At the beginning of this year, the volume was 180 million cubic meters. m per day.