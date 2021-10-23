Under Armor and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson collaborate

The new Under Armor Project Rock 2021 collection was created in collaboration with renowned actor and brand ambassador Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and developed using innovative technologies.

The collection includes items made of synthetic fabric UA Charged Cotton, which has all the properties of natural cotton, but surpasses it in a number of parameters: the material stretches well and wicks moisture away, which is very important during classes in the gym. 4-Way Stretch technology allows the tissue to stretch in all directions, anatomically following the shape of the body and providing maximum comfort of movement.

An outfit with Iso-Chill technology keeps the body cool while exercising. The fabric is composed of flat nylon fibers that adhere to the skin and dissipate heat better than regular nylon. The material contains titanium dioxide, which helps remove heat from the body, cooling it like ice.

The new collection also features the UA Project Rock 4 line of sneakers featuring innovative HOVR technology, featuring a UA HOVR ™ foam midsole and Energy Web compression mesh for maximum flexibility, absorption of impact forces and an even weight distribution across the foot. The price of a pair of UA Project Rock 4 sneakers is 13599 rubles.

The Under Armor Project Rock 2021 collection is exclusively presented at Lamoda.com.